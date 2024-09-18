Talking about "what's been going on with me since you last saw me", DeGeneres makes idle small talk about gardening and chickens before saying: "Oh yeah, I got kicked out of show business."

She goes on to say: "Here's the problem – I'm a comedian who got a talk show and I ended the show everyday by saying 'Be kind to one another'. Had I ended my show by saying 'Go f**k yourselves', people would've been pleasantly surprised to find out I'm kind."

Later in the trailer, talking about her motivations for getting into the industry, Degeneres admits she did it to "heal my childhood wounds".

You can watch the trailer for yourself below – warning: contains adult language.

The official synopsis for the Netflix special says: "For the first time in six years, Ellen DeGeneres returns to the stage in her new comedy special Ellen Degeneres: For Your Approval.

"The final comedy special of her historic career, Ellen gets personal and reveals what she's been doing since being 'kicked out of show business'. From the mundane world of raising chickens and parallel parking to the harsh reality of becoming a brand name celebrity, she goes deep into her stand-up roots and brings the laughs through life's most real and absurd realities."

After being at the helm of her self-titled talk show for 19 years, The Ellen DeGeneres Show ended in 2022.

It came after claims of a "toxic" workplace culture behind the scenes on the series, prompting an investigation and seeing three senior producers lose their jobs.

Addressing the situation on air, DeGeneres said in September 2020: "I learned that things happened here that never should have happened. I take that very seriously.

"I want to say I am so sorry to the people who were affected. I know that I am in a position of privilege and power, and I realise that with that, comes responsibility and I take responsibility for what happens at my show."

Ellen DeGeneres: For Your Approval premieres on Netflix on 24th September.

