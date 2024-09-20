Obviously, Montell, you're going to be walking onto a dance floor in front of 12 million people every Saturday. You must be used to that, being on Gladiators. Is this a walk in the park in comparison?

Montell: No. I wish it was a sprint in the park, actually, because that's a bit up my street – sprinting. Walking is not my forte. I like going a bit faster. No, I am super... more than excited for this. I think it's just a different version of me that I can express, that I haven't been able to do.

Sport is really different. It's expressive and creative in a different kind of way, but this is just that natural kind of... Just feeling the vibe. And I'm just looking forward to being able to work with this wonderful human, and to learn some new tricks – like you said, walking. Literally walking in heels, for the very first time.

Montell Douglas and Johannes Radebe on Strictly Come Dancing. Yoshitaka Kono @yoshitakakono

You're a former Olympian and a Gladiator. Physically, does that give you a head start?

Montell: Flexibility and mobility is where I'm going to need a lot of work, as for so long I drilled the opposite, needing to be stiffer for power. My work ethic is stupidly high. I usually train for X amount of hours, and it's short, power stuff, but this is brain power for a long, sustained time, and it's also muscular endurance in an aerobic capacity, which aren't my fortes.

Johannes: I've been sent different kinds of people every single year, and this won't be my first rodeo working with a sports person, but what Montell already has is a plus to me, and that is presence. You have to teach some people how to be present.

Are the other Gladiators cheering you on?

Montell: They are! I think they're excited about me being Montell as I play a character, Fire, on Gladiators. I don't respond to Montell half the time! So it's been unique to hear my name so often, and actually go, "Oh, you're talking to me?"

Who else do you think would be good on the dance floor out of the Gladiators?

Montell: It has to be Nitro – he's a constantly dancing, spinning disco ball. Phantom's always doing a body roll. He's very suave and a dark horse. Out of the girls, I think Comet, because she's got a gymnastics background – the twirls, the flips, the splits, all of that. The flexibility is there, so you'd definitely see some tricks.

Montell Douglas and Johannes Radebe on Strictly Come Dancing. Yoshitaka Kono @yoshitakakono

Have you enjoyed getting Strictly-fied?

Montell: I love it. Who doesn't love dress-up? I was never a girly girl. I've grown into my femininity. I've embraced that Amazonian kind of flex. Powerful role models have given me confidence to embrace that. I've never worn heels. I'm really tall, so I was never confident enough to wear them.

When Johannes said he wanted an extra inch on my heel, I gave him a side eye, and then I said, "Whatever Jojo says. Who needs ankles? Not me." He also puts on my shoes for me – no joke! I'm looking forward to new outfits and bringing out new characters, because I am known for changing my look quite a lot, especially my hair.

Have you always wanted to do Strictly?

Montell: When I got Gladiators, I was thinking about where I wanted to go in my career. There were discussions about a book, about my history in sport for 20-odd years, the Olympics, but I told my agent, "I want Strictly." It's an absolute dream come true.

And what’s it like being partnered with Johannes?

Montell: He is the absolute best, and not just at dance – I'm talking as a human. He left me a massive bouquet of flowers and a really lovely note in my changing room after we finished the launch show. The whole cast is jealous! Sarah Hadland went, "That's an expensive bunch. They're not from Tesco."

Johannes: It's important, isn't it? I always say Strictly is like a marriage. You spend so much time with this person. You just want them to know, "I've got you." They've got too much to think about. The last thing they need is to be unsure about me.

A condensed version of this interview appears in the latest issue of Radio Times.

Strictly Come Dancing continues at 7pm this Saturday on BBC One and iPlayer.

