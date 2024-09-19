But fans shouldn't fret as the episode will instead air on Friday 4th October at 7:30pm, providing all the usual drama from Albert Square. It's likely the episode will also be held on BBC iPlayer on the Thursday and will instead drop at 6am on the Friday.

There has been plenty of drama in Walford, with an emotional exit recently airing on BBC iPlayer this morning (19th September).

Jonny Freeman, Patsy Palmer, Ross Boatman, Gillian Taylforth and James Bye in character on EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

It isn't clear what will go down in EastEnders as we reach October, but if next week's spoilers are anything to go by, there won't be a stone left unturned.

As we reach the end of September, it's all kicking off with a surprise return of the beloved Bianca Jackson (Patsy Palmer), who wastes no time in blaming Reiss Colwell (Jonny Freeman) over her sister Sonia Fowler's (Natalie Cassidy) current situation.

Elsewhere, Vinny Panesar (Shiv Jalota) finds himself at risk next week, thanks to his father Nish Panesar (Navin Chowdhry), who cooks up a plan to lure his son into a trap.

And if that wasn't enough, Teddy Mitchell (Roland Manookian) warns Jack Branning (Scott Maslen), while his son Harry Mitchell (Elijah Holloway) finds himself in some deep trouble.

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

