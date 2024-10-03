BBC cancels Boris Johnson interview after “embarrassing” mistake by Laura Kuenssberg

The political journalist had been set to grill the former Prime Minister about his time at 10 Downing Street, with topics expected to be covered including Brexit and his handling of the COVID pandemic.

Laura Kuenssberg’s BBC One interview with Boris Johnson – which had been scheduled for 7:30pm tonight – has been scrapped after the presenter admitted to an “embarrassing” error.

But writing on X (formerly Twitter), Kuenssberg revealed that it would not be going ahead following a major gaffe.

“While prepping to interview Boris Johnson tomorrow, by mistake I sent our briefing notes to him in a message meant for my team,” she wrote.

“That obviously means it’s not right for the interview to go ahead. It’s very frustrating, and there’s no point pretending it’s anything other than embarrassing and disappointing, as there are plenty of important questions to be asked.”

She added: “But red faces aside, honesty is the best policy.”

Kuenssberg’s announcement was met with a flurry of other journalists offering to step in and do the interview in her place, with Alastair Campbell and Channel 4 News presenters Cathy Newman and Krishnan Guru-Murthy among those saying they would be happy to stand in.

Meanwhile, several social media users questioned why the BBC could not find another journalist to do the interview instead.

Boris Johnson: The Laura Kuenssberg Interview had originally been added to the schedule last month, with an episode of EastEnders dropped to make way.

BBC One has now confirmed that the soap will air as normal at 7:30pm tonight.

