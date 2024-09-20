What’s harder – Celebrity SAS or Strictly?

Pete: Strictly is harder! I’ve done TV for 11 years now, and SAS is about adapting to a different environment. This is learning something completely new that is so far out of my comfort zone. Not only is it going to be physically tough, because I spend most of my life drinking and I’m not a gym person, but mentally, I think it’s going to be draining. Although I’m not a particularly educated person, I love to learn.

I’ve always said Strictly is the one show I wouldn’t do. I needed a lot of persuading. I still do. Everyone said I’d enjoy it, and as miserable as I come across, I actually do!

Why did you say yes this year?

Pete: I’ve realised life’s too short. I lost my nan two years ago, and it’s the worst thing that’s ever happened to me. I didn’t get a chance to make her proud before she died. Trying new things, and being a better version of myself, is important to me, because hopefully, she’s watching, and she’ll be proud.

She grew up watching Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers. I don’t think she ever in a million years would have imagined me doing this. She had the most amazing sense of humour, and she definitely would have had a real laugh at it, but she would have been my number one fan.

Pete Wicks and Jowita Przystał on Strictly Come Dancing. Yoshitaka Kono

How have your friends and family reacted to you being on the show?

Pete: Sam [Thompson] cried, because he’s pathetic. He’s actually more excited about me doing this than he was when he did I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!

Him and [Sam’s girlfriend] Zara [McDermott] have made me care packages with blister plasters, special socks, some of my favourite things. They call me every morning and every evening for an update.

Jowita, how is Pete as a partner?

Jowita: I mean, he wanted to dance with Johannes…

Pete: He’s just amazing, isn’t he?

Jowita: Pete is perfect for the show, because he’s fearless. He’s not scared to try things, to listen to me and completely fall into that fairy-tale of dance. I really appreciate that. He’s a very hard-working person as well. Now I just need to shape him. We’ll make him Patrick Swayze!

Pete: I’ve got the best teacher in the world. Whatever she says, I’ll do. If Jowita gives me a diet, or tells me to stop drinking, it’ll stick to it. I’m quite competitive, and I hate being bad at things. Jowita is the expert – this is her life, and this is what she does, so it would be really disrespectful of me to not put everything I’ve got into doing it, because it’s not about my journey, it’s about our journey, and she deserves that. She’s already won it once before, and I think it’s going to be a tougher job for her this time, but I will do anything and everything I can to not let her down.

Have you seen Pete on The Only Way Is Essex?

Jowita: No, but I want to!

Pete: I wouldn’t suggest watching me on it. That was me at a different stage of my life. I’m not the person now that I was then. I was – what’s the word for it? – an asshole. I’ve improved since then – look, I wear coral now!

How are you feeling about being Strictly-fied? Are you embracing the sequins?

Pete: I haven’t started. I brought this from home. This is mine.

A casual look.

Pete: No, I usually really wear black. I’m now in colour, see-through shirts, and sequins. And I’m going to be honest with you: I love it. I feel like I’ve found my inner dancer.

Pete Wicks and Jowita Przystał on Strictly Come Dancing. Yoshitaka Kono @‌yoshitakakono

Would you agree with that? He’s embracing the colour?

Pete: What do you prefer? The colour?

Jowita: I love it. I am living for that outfit.

Pete: Are you?

Jowita: He will never, ever wear that again.

Pete: Straight after this, I’m going to burn it.

Jowita: Actually, I quite like the shirt. I might take it home.

