The sides finished with the exact same record of 18 wins, one draw and three losses. While City's defensive record was slightly better, Chelsea netted 10 more goals than their rivals to win their fifth consecutive title.

Gareth Taylor's side, who have finished second, fourth, third and second in the last four seasons, will be desperate for revenge this campaign as the Blues look to adapt to life without Emma Hayes.

City, who won the WSL title in 2016, fell just short last season, but they ended up five points ahead of Arsenal in third.

More like this

The Gunners won four of their last five games last campaign, but it wasn't enough to close the gap.

Arsenal are the second-most successful side in WSL history behind Chelsea, with the Gunners winning three titles - however, they haven't finished at the top of the table since 2019.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Arsenal v Man City on TV and online.

Read more football features: Live football on TV today

When is Arsenal v Man City?

Arsenal v Man City will take place on Sunday 22nd September 2024.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Arsenal v Man City kick-off time

Arsenal v Man City will kick off at 12:30pm.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What TV channel is Arsenal v Man City on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Mix and Main Event from 11:30am.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Arsenal v Man City online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Advertisement Arsenal v Man City odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Arsenal (6/5) Draw (12/5) Man City (15/8)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.