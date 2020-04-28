20 golf questions for your home pub quiz

The coronavirus pandemic has wreaked havoc with the sporting calendar, and golf has been struck equally hard by worldwide lockdowns.

Advertisement

There are high hopes that the Ryder Cup will go ahead later this year but until then, you’ve got plenty of time to celebrate some of the biggest players and moments in golf via our pub quiz.

Once you’re done, why not try our sport quiz for size? Plus there’s many, many more pub quizzes available as part of our bumper general knowledge pub quiz.

Questions

Which year was golf’s last appearance at the Olympic Games before returning to the line-up of sports in 2016? Who was top of the golf world rankings prior to lockdown? How many times has Tiger Woods won The Masters? Which year did Brooks Koepka win his first major? Who won The Match: Tiger Woods v Phil Mickelson in 2018? Name the only non-American player to win a major in 2019? In dollars, what is the total prize money purse available in The Players Championship – the most lucrative event on the tour? Which major has Rory McIlroy not won? Who became the first European player to score what is now the maximum of five points in a single Ryder Cup in 2018? Which golfer recorded the most points for USA in the 2019 Ryder Cup? Who stunned the golf world by winning the 2003 PGA Championship despite being ranked No. 169th in the world at the time? Tiger Woods was ranked No. __ in the world when he won The Masters in 2019… Which course has been used more often than any other for The Open Championship? (29 times) Which player has won the most major championships in his career? (18) The 11th, 12th and 13th holes at Augusta National are collectively known by what nickname? What was the last PGA Tour event to be played in full before the coronavirus lockdown? Royal St George’s Golf Club is based in which English town that shares its name with a popular lunchtime food? In which country will the 2022 Ryder Cup be held? Tiger Woods was born in which US state? Who racked up a stunning 18 wins on Tour in 1945?

Answers

Advertisement