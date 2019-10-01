Where to watch and stream Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story – is the documentary film on Netflix?

Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story is a documentary film focusing on the career and life of the musician Bob Dylan, particularly around the time of his 1975 Rolling Thunder Revue concert tour.

Advertisement

Released in June 2019, the film acts as a sequel to the 2005 documentary No Direction Home, and has already been dubbed one of the Best Films of 2019 (So Far) by The New York Times.

Where to watch Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story

You can watch the film on Netflix.

What is Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story about?

The film was produced by Grey Water Park Productions and Sikella Productions, and focuses on the life and career of Bob Dylan. Part documentary, part mockumentary, the movie keeps us guessing about which parts are the truth and which are pure fiction.

Most of the series consists of outtakes from Dylan’s own film released in 1978, called Renaldo and Clara, which was filmed at the time of his 1975 Rolling Thunder Revue concert tour. But the series is much more than just that repacked footage – with the power of hindsight, director Martin Scorsese shows a new angle on Dylan’s long and varied career, and he also deliberately adds confusion with fantasy characters and anecdotes.

The series mixes fantasy and fact by including contemporary and archive interviews of the real people between Dylan’s tour, as well as those from actors portraying fictional characters like Stefan Van Drop or Jack Tanner (who you might remember from the eleven-episode 1988 mockumentary ministries, Tanner ’88). To confuse things even further, Dylan makes references to both real and fictional people and events in his own interviews.

We’d highly recommend this film, and rate it five out of five stars for its witty, informative and passionate approach to Dylan’s career that makes it a positive addition to the already substantial collection of documentaries on the topic.

Who’s in the cast of Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story?

The real people interviewed for the series include Bob Dylan (of course), Sam Shepard, Joan Baez, Ronee Blakley, Rubin Carter, Ramblin’ Jack Elliott, Ronnie Hawkins, Larry Sloman, Allen Ginsberg Roger McGuinn and Scarlet Rivera.

The fictional characters include the multi-award-wining actress Sharon Stone who plays a caricature of herself, and Stefan Van Drop, who is played by Martin Von Haselberg of The Kipper Kids. In addition to this, Michael Murphy reprises his part as Jack Tanner from Tanner ’88.

Who directed Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story ?

The film was directed by Martin Scorsese. A long-time fan, his first film about Bob Dylan’s career was No Direction Home, released in 2005.

Advertisement

What is Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story running time?

The film runs for 142 minutes – that’s almost two and a half hours of Bob Dylan devotion to get stuck into.