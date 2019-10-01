Accessibility Links

  4. Where to watch and stream Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story – is the documentary film on Netflix?

Where to watch and stream Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story – is the documentary film on Netflix?

Find out where to watch and stream Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story, if Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story is on Netflix as well as your guide to the cast and what the documentary is about

Rolling Thunder Revue: a Bob Dylan Story by Martin Scorsese

Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story is a documentary film focusing on the career and life of the musician Bob Dylan, particularly around the time of his 1975 Rolling Thunder Revue concert tour.

Released in June 2019, the film acts as a sequel to the 2005 documentary No Direction Home, and has already been dubbed one of the Best Films of 2019 (So Far) by The New York Times.

Where to watch Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story

You can watch the film on Netflix.

What is Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story about?

The film was produced by Grey Water Park Productions and Sikella Productions, and focuses on the life and career of Bob Dylan. Part documentary, part mockumentary, the movie keeps us guessing about which parts are the truth and which are pure fiction.

Most of the series consists of outtakes from Dylan’s own film released in 1978, called Renaldo and Clara, which was filmed at the time of his 1975 Rolling Thunder Revue concert tour. But the series is much more than just that repacked footage – with the power of hindsight, director Martin Scorsese shows a new angle on Dylan’s long and varied career, and he also deliberately adds confusion with fantasy characters and anecdotes.

The series mixes fantasy and fact by including contemporary and archive interviews of the real people between Dylan’s tour, as well as those from actors portraying fictional characters like Stefan Van Drop or Jack Tanner (who you might remember from the eleven-episode 1988 mockumentary ministries, Tanner ’88). To confuse things even further, Dylan makes references to both real and fictional people and events in his own interviews.

US legend Bob Dylan performs on stage during the 21st edition of the Vieilles Charrues music festival on July 22, 2012 in Carhaix-Plouguer, western France. AFP PHOTO / FRED TANNEAU (Photo credit should read FRED TANNEAU/AFP/GettyImages)
US legend Bob Dylan performs on stage during the 21st edition of the Vieilles Charrues music festival on July 22, 2012 in Carhaix-Plouguer, western France. AFP PHOTO / FRED TANNEAU (Photo credit should read FRED TANNEAU/AFP/GettyImages)

We’d highly recommend this film, and rate it five out of five stars for its witty, informative and passionate approach to Dylan’s career that makes it a positive addition to the already substantial collection of documentaries on the topic.

Who’s in the cast of Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story?

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 04: Patti Smith performs the 17th Annual A Great Night In Harlem at The Apollo Theater on April 04, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 04: Patti Smith performs the 17th Annual A Great Night In Harlem at The Apollo Theater on April 04, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

The real people interviewed for the series include Bob Dylan (of course), Sam Shepard, Joan Baez, Ronee Blakley, Rubin Carter, Ramblin’ Jack Elliott, Ronnie Hawkins, Larry Sloman, Allen Ginsberg Roger McGuinn and Scarlet Rivera.

The fictional characters include the multi-award-wining actress Sharon Stone who plays a caricature of herself, and Stefan Van Drop, who is played by Martin Von Haselberg of The Kipper Kids. In addition to this, Michael Murphy reprises his part as Jack Tanner from Tanner ’88.

Who directed Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story ?

The film was directed by Martin Scorsese. A long-time fan, his first film about Bob Dylan’s career was No Direction Home, released in 2005.

What is Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story running time?

The film runs for 142 minutes – that’s almost two and a half hours of Bob Dylan devotion to get stuck into.

All about Rolling Thunder Revue: a Bob Dylan Story by Martin Scorsese

Rolling Thunder Revue: a Bob Dylan Story by Martin Scorsese
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

