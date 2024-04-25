You’ll need to act quick if you want to catch one, though, as they won’t be part of the Mega Raid roster for too long.

If Mega Aggron proves a little too difficult for you, you can always head out to the beach and catch a Wiglett instead.

There’s also loads to be getting busy with as part of the Pokémon Go Sustainability Week and Rediscover Kanto events, so there’s plenty to distract yourself with if Mega Aggron is mega elusive.

That is, if you are able to stomach how avatars look now, after the recent Pokémon Go graphics update.

But what makes Mega Aggron tick? And what makes them call your Pokéball home? Read on and we shall reveal all!

When is Aggron in Pokémon Go raid battles?

Mega Aggron will be available to battle in Pokémon Go raids between 25th April 2024 and 2nd May 2024.

There is a chance, too, that you will come across a shiny variant of Mega Aggron, though they will be suitably rare.

Be prepared to put up quite the fight, though, as Mega Aggron means business - and they’ll get the better of you if you don’t plan ahead.

Fortunately, we have you covered, and you can find all of Mega Aggron’s weaknesses and the best counters to use against them below!

What are Aggron’s weaknesses in Pokémon Go?

Being a Steel-type Pokémon, Mega Aggron's weaknesses are Fire, Fighting and Ground-based Pokémon.

Any other type of Pokémon will be useless, as Mega Aggron has extremely high Damage Resistance to all other forms of attacks.

Mega Aggron also receives a boost when in snowy or cloudy weather, so they are even more dangerous there. The flip side to this is that if you do manage to catch them, they will also have a higher rating.

It’s a high-risk, high-reward type of deal. If you’re feeling up to the challenge, read on to see which Pokémon to bring with you.

Best counters to use against Aggron in Pokémon Go

Below are all the best counters we would recommend to use against Mega Aggron in Pokémon Go:

Chandelure – Fire Spin and Overheat

– Fire Spin and Overheat Heatran – Fire Spin and Magma Storm

– Fire Spin and Magma Storm Keldeo – Low Kick and Scared Sword

– Low Kick and Scared Sword Mega Alakazam – Counter and Focus Blast

– Counter and Focus Blast Mega Blaziken – Counter and Blast Burn

– Counter and Blast Burn Mega Garchomp – Mud Shot and Earth Power

– Mud Shot and Earth Power Mega Heracross – Counter and Close Combat

– Counter and Close Combat Mega Y Charizard – Fire Spin and Blast Burn

– Fire Spin and Blast Burn Primal Groudon – Mud Shot and Precipice Blades

– Mud Shot and Precipice Blades Reshiram – Fire Fang and Fusion Flare

– Fire Fang and Fusion Flare Terrakion – Double Kick and Sacred Sword

– Double Kick and Sacred Sword Therian Forme Landorus – Mud Shot and Sandsear Storm

If you don’t have any of these, we’d recommend getting a Charmander as part of the Rediscover Kanto Special Research task and evolving them into their mega form.

And that’s your lot! Be sure to check out all our other Pokémon Go guides to give you the edge in the heat of battle.

