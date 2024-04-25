You might be mistaken for assuming this was some sort of vitamin D-deprived Diglett, but it appears that Wiglett has taken on a similar form to fill in the equivalent aquatic niche.

A word of caution, though – if you do want to get out there and find one, you may want to bring a pair of sandals, as you may end up with soggy feet if you’re not careful.

At least it may be a welcome distraction from the recent graphics upgrade, which players are none too happy about.

Still, we’ve got the Sustainability Week to keep us busy too, so it’s not all bad!

Alas, it’s time to pack your swimsuit for some watery escapades. Read on!

How to get Wiglett in Pokémon Go explained

Wiglett can only be found in beach biomes, meaning you must be close to a body of water before you will come across them.

Beach biomes can appear by lakes (lochs, for those living or holidaying in Scotland), rivers and oceans.

When you are in a beach biome, you can also come across Squirtle, Seel, Magikarp, Psyduck and many more.

It can also make for a lovely day out if you have to travel to one.

If you aren’t sure your nearest watery locale fits the bill, Pokémon Go uses OpenStreetMap for its map data, so you can scope out any potential biomes ahead of time.

Can Wiglett be shiny in Pokémon Go?

No, Wiglett currently does not have a shiny variant in Pokémon Go.

Hopefully, a shiny version of Wiglett will appear further down the line during a future event.

Outside of Pokémon Go, a shiny Wiglett appears as having a yellow body with a purple nose, whereas the standard Wiglett is white with a reddish-pink nose.

Hopefully, we will get its shiny variant one day, but having just been added to Pokémon Go, it may be some time before we do.

For now, we’ll just have to enjoy the sand between our toes as we search the shores and banks for the good ol' regular Wiglett.

Can you evolve Wiglett in Pokémon Go?

Yes, Wiglett can evolve into Wugtrio in Pokémon Go when you feed it 50 Candy.

Similarly to Diglett, which evolves into Dugtrio, Wugtrio too has three heads that emerge from the ground. The colours invert, too, with the body appearing a reddish-pink with a white nose.

Currently, you cannot find Wugtrio in the wild, so you will either have to evolve a Wiglett or earn one by making a trade.

This can end up costing a lot of Stardust if you do not have one already, though, so you really are better off finding a beach biome and making the catch yourself.

