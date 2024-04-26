This tour follows the success of the first movie’s live concert series and, just like its predecessor, will feature a real-life orchestra to perform the soundtrack plus a live scratch DJ on electronic turntables, to help bring the film’s signature sounds to life.

The award-winning score of Across the Spider-Verse was once again composed by Daniel Pemberton, who drew inspiration from London’s rave scene in the '90s to bring us iconic sounds like the Canon Event and Spider-Punk.

Following the announcement of this new tour, Pemberton said: “Across The Spider-Verse is probably the most exciting, ground breaking and impactful score I’ve written.

"I’ve always believed that there should be no barriers to music, but it’s rare to get the opportunity that you get within the Spider-Verse - where else could you have powerful orchestral themes side by side with punk drum solos, virtuoso record scratching next to twisted electronics, off-kilter whistling next to hip-hop beats?”

Spot in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. Sony

He continued: “Watching the film with the live band performing in a huge room of people is one of the most thrilling ways to experience it and it’s a huge honour to know that audiences are going to get a show that delivers a unique emotional hit they will hopefully remember for a long, long time after.”

Upon its release Across the Spider-Verse became an overnight sensation, earning $690.9 million worldwide and becoming one of Sony Pictures Animation’s highest-grossing film of all-time.

Once again following Miles Morales on his adventures with an ever-increasing multiverse of Spider-people, it’s fun, original and a giant in the world of comic book movies. So, if you want to see it live, here’s everything you need to know.

Buy Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse in concert tickets

When and where can I see Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse in concert?

Miles Morales and his gang of spideys will be swinging right across the UK this summer. Here’s the full list of dates and venues:

How to get tickets to Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse in concert

Tickets go on sale today, Friday 26th April at 10am.

The previous concert for Into the Spider-Verse was hugely popular so make sure you web up some tickets quickly and check out how to beat the Ticketmaster queue.

Buy Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse in concert tickets

