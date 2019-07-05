Is Arrow on Netflix? How to watch Arrow ahead of season 8

If you’re looking for Arrow on Netflix you’re out of luck in the UK.

Advertisement

Arrow, the superhero series based on DC Comics’ Green Arrow – a wealthy playboy who becomes a superhero, is nowhere to be found as Sky and NOW TV have exclusive rights in the UK.

The series originally premiered on the network CW in the US in 2012, the show has just finished its seventh season and is set to start its eighth – and final – season later this year.

Played by Stephen Amell, the hooded hero fights crime and corruption with his weapon of choice – yes, you guessed it – a bow and arrow.

Arrow airs on Thursday nights on Sky 1 in the UK, but the first five seasons are available to watch for free for Amazon Prime subscribers. Season six and seven are available to rent or buy on Amazon Instant, or if you’re up to date and are looking for season eight then hold off and get a NOW TV pass to watch them as soon as they air on Sky.

Is Season 8 Arrow’s last season?

Yes, the eighth season of Arrow will be its last. Emily Bett Rickards, who played Felicity Smoak, announced ahead of season seven’s finale that it would be last season on the show as she ventured off to work on other projects.

Stephen Amell and the rest of the core cast will return, but for just 10 episodes.

Advertisement

When is Arrow’s season 8 release date?

Arrow will air from 15th October in the US. Sky One is likely to continue to air it in the UK, but there’s been no date announced yet.