A self-described "motivated, active, energetic girl who is a real hard worker and at times even something of a workaholic", Nutsa Buzaladze will perform to the best of her abilities during tonight's (Thursday 9th May) semi-final.

But who exactly is Nutsa Buzaladze, and where might you have seen her before? Here's everything you need to know.

Who is Georgia Eurovision 2024 entry Nutsa Buzaladze?

Nutsa Buzaladze. JESSICA GOW/TT News Agency/AFP via Getty Images

Age: 27

More like this

Instagram: @nutsabuza

X/Twitter: None

Nutsa Buzaladze is a singer-songwriter who will be representing Georgia in the second semi-final. She has been singing all her life, having been part of a singing group at just five years old.

Her solo career kicked off after taking part in Georgia's Got Talent in 2011. Since then, she has taken part in The Voice of Turkey and the Georgian versions of Dancing with the Stars and Your Face Sounds Familiar.

Buzaladze was previously very close to taking part in Eurovision in 2017! She had come in second place in the Georgian selection for the contest, but it was Tamara Gachechiladze who took the top spot.

How old is Nutsa Buzaladze?

Nutsa Buzaladze is 27 years old, having been born in 1997.

What nationality is Nutsa Buzaladze?

Buzaladze is Georgian and was born in Tbilisi but grew up in Turkey. Since then, she has lived in Los Angeles and Dubai, with the latter being where she currently resides.

What is Georgia's Eurovision song called?

Buzaladze will be performing the song Firefighter, which was written by Ada Satka and Darko Dimitrov.

You can listen to the full track here.

What has Nutsa Buzaladze said about representing Georgia at Eurovision 2024?

Buzaladze has thanked all those who have tuned into her Eurovision song, Firefighter.

In a post on Instagram, the singer wrote: "I want to say big fat thanks to EVERYONE who showed me so much love yesterday! I’m overwhelmed with emotions and I feel like I'm gonna burst with love.

"Thank you for loving our song and music video! We put a lot of work into it. I have to say I have the best team in the world, the most talented people all gathered together and I am super grateful for each and every one of them."

Where did Georgia come in the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest?

Iru Khechanovi. Aldara Zarraoa/Getty Images

Iru Khechanovi represented Georgia at Eurovision in 2013 but she didn't manage to qualify for the final, placing 12th in the semi-final with 33 points.

When is Eurovision 2024?

The first of the Eurovision 2024 semi-finals took place on Tuesday 7th May at 8pm, with the second show set to air on Thursday 9th May at 8pm.

The Grand Final will take place on Saturday 11th May at 8pm, taking place at Malmö Arena in Sweden.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The Eurovision Song Contest has faced significant criticism over its decision to allow Israel to compete in this year’s competition in light of the current situation in Gaza and the Middle East, with some fans and members of the music industry calling for a boycott of the ceremony.

Noel Curran – director general of the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), which organises Eurovision – has said in a statement: "We understand the concerns and deeply held views around the current conflict in the Middle East. We can’t fail to be moved by the profound suffering of all those caught up in this terrible war.

"However, the Eurovision Song Contest is a non-political music event and a competition between public service broadcasters who are members of the EBU. It is not a contest between governments.

"As a member-led organisation, our governing bodies – the Eurovision Song Contest Reference Group and the Executive Board – did review the participants list for the 2024 Contest and agreed that the Israeli public broadcaster KAN met all the competition rules for this year and can participate as it has for the past 50 years."

The artists taking part in this year’s contest have also faced backlash for not pulling out of the ceremony, including the UK’s act Olly Alexander, who signed a joint statement alongside other entrants explaining they "do not feel comfortable being silent".

"It is important to us to stand in solidarity with the oppressed and communicate our heartfelt wish for peace, an immediate and lasting ceasefire, and the safe return of all hostages," the statement read. "We stand united against all forms of hate, including anti-Semitism and Islamophobia.

"We firmly believe in the unifying power of music, enabling people to transcend differences and foster meaningful conversations and connections. We feel that it is our duty to create and uphold this space, with a strong hope that it will inspire greater compassion and empathy."

The Eurovision 2024 live final will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Saturday 11th May at 8pm.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.