Greece have only won the competition once before, but could Marina Satti be their key to taking home the trophy once again?

Only time will tell, but in the meantime, here's everything you need to know about Greece Eurovision 2024 entry Marina Satti.

Who is Greece Eurovision 2024 entry Marina Satti?

Marina Satti. C Brandon/Redferns

Age: 37

Instagram: @marina_satti

X/Twitter: @marina_satti

Singer-songwriter Marina Satti will be representing her home country Greece in the Eurovision 2024 Song Contest.

In 2016, Satti founded female a cappella group Fonés, and they went on to perform around Greece, including at the Athens Concert Hall, Ancient Theatre of Epidaurus and the Odeon of Herodes Atticus.

Within her music, Satti combines traditional Greek, Arab and Balkan sounds with urban contemporary melodies.

How old is Marina Satti?

Marina Satti is 37 years old.

What nationality is Marina Satti?

Satti is Greek, having been born in the country's capital, Athens, to a Sudanese Arab father and a Greek mother.

What is Greece's Eurovision song called?

Marina Satti will be representing Greece with ZARI, which she wrote alongside OGE, Solmeister and VLOSPA.

You can listen to the full song below.

What has Marina Satti said about representing Greece at Eurovision 2024?

Satti believes there is no better way to show the world what Greece has to offer in music than Eurovision.

In an interview with EurovisionWorld, she said: "It's massively important for me to sing in Greek, and that's also what I do when I tour Europe. I want people to know Greeks better, and I cannot find a better way to do so than to show what we have to offer in music."

Where did Greece come in the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest?

Victor Vernicos. Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images

Greece finished in 13th place in the second semi-final at Eurovision 2023 with 14 points. They were represented by Victor Vernicos with the song What They Say.

When is Eurovision 2024?

The first of the Eurovision 2024 semi-finals took place on Tuesday 7th May at 8pm, with the second show set to air on Thursday 9th May at 8pm.

The Grand Final will take place on Saturday 11th May at 8pm, taking place at Malmö Arena in Sweden.

The Eurovision Song Contest has faced significant criticism over its decision to allow Israel to compete in this year’s competition in light of the current situation in Gaza and the Middle East, with some fans and members of the music industry calling for a boycott of the ceremony.

Noel Curran – director general of the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), which organises Eurovision – has said in a statement: "We understand the concerns and deeply held views around the current conflict in the Middle East. We can’t fail to be moved by the profound suffering of all those caught up in this terrible war.

"However, the Eurovision Song Contest is a non-political music event and a competition between public service broadcasters who are members of the EBU. It is not a contest between governments.

"As a member-led organisation, our governing bodies – the Eurovision Song Contest Reference Group and the Executive Board – did review the participants list for the 2024 Contest and agreed that the Israeli public broadcaster KAN met all the competition rules for this year and can participate as it has for the past 50 years."

The artists taking part in this year’s contest have also faced backlash for not pulling out of the ceremony, including the UK’s act Olly Alexander, who signed a joint statement alongside other entrants explaining they "do not feel comfortable being silent".

"It is important to us to stand in solidarity with the oppressed and communicate our heartfelt wish for peace, an immediate and lasting ceasefire, and the safe return of all hostages," the statement read. "We stand united against all forms of hate, including anti-Semitism and Islamophobia.

"We firmly believe in the unifying power of music, enabling people to transcend differences and foster meaningful conversations and connections. We feel that it is our duty to create and uphold this space, with a strong hope that it will inspire greater compassion and empathy."

The Eurovision 2024 live final will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Saturday 11th May at 8pm.

