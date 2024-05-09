Known from his win on The Voice in France in 2016, Slimane has shot to fame and up the charts, with 3 million monthly listeners on Spotify and over 2 million albums sold.

As he gears up to perform in Eurovision 2024, here's everything you need to know about Slimane.

Who is France Eurovision 2024 entry Slimane?

Slimane. Mario Wurzburger/Getty Images

Age: 34

More like this

Instagram: @slimane

X/Twitter: @Slimaneoff

Slimane Nebchi, known professionally as Slimane, is a singer-songwriter who rose to fame after winning season 5 of the French version of The Voice.

Since then, Slimane has gone on to launch an impressive solo career, and has had over 25 songs in the French Singles Chart, including a number-one single.

He has also featured on various television programmes including Nouvelle Star, the French version of Pop Idol and game show Fort Boyard.

How old is Slimane?

Slimane is 34 years old, having been born on 13th October 1989.

What nationality is Slimane?

Slimane Nebchi is French and was born in Chelles, Seine-et-Marne.

What is France's Eurovision song called?

Mon Amour is the title of France's Eurovision song, and it was written by Slimane himself and was co-composed with Meïr Salah and Yaacov Salah.

You can listen to the full song below.

What has Slimane said about representing France at Eurovision 2024?

Speaking of being chosen to represent France in the contest, Slimane said: "It's hard not to look in the rearview mirror now that I know I'll be representing my country at Eurovision! It's completely crazy when I think about it.

"My first concerts in the bars of Pigalle, it seems like yesterday. My father taking me to my first casting. And then The Voice. My encounter with the public, the wonderful public that gave me the strength and desire to take on one of the greatest challenges of my career.

"It's an immense source of pride. A real responsibility, too. In May, I'll be singing in front of almost 200 million people. I'll be singing for my parents. For my daughter. For France. And for you, you for whom I wrote this song…"

Where did France come in the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest?

La Zarra. Aldara Zarraoa/Redferns

La Zarra represented France at Eurovision in 2023 and came in 16th place with 104 points.

When is Eurovision 2024?

The first of the Eurovision 2024 semi-finals took place on Tuesday 7th May at 8pm, with the second show set to air on Thursday 9th May at 8pm.

The Grand Final will take place on Saturday 11th May at 8pm, taking place at Malmö Arena in Sweden.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The Eurovision Song Contest has faced significant criticism over its decision to allow Israel to compete in this year’s competition in light of the current situation in Gaza and the Middle East, with some fans and members of the music industry calling for a boycott of the ceremony.

Noel Curran – director general of the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), which organises Eurovision – has said in a statement: "We understand the concerns and deeply held views around the current conflict in the Middle East. We can’t fail to be moved by the profound suffering of all those caught up in this terrible war.

"However, the Eurovision Song Contest is a non-political music event and a competition between public service broadcasters who are members of the EBU. It is not a contest between governments.

"As a member-led organisation, our governing bodies – the Eurovision Song Contest Reference Group and the Executive Board – did review the participants list for the 2024 Contest and agreed that the Israeli public broadcaster KAN met all the competition rules for this year and can participate as it has for the past 50 years."

The artists taking part in this year’s contest have also faced backlash for not pulling out of the ceremony, including the UK’s act Olly Alexander, who signed a joint statement alongside other entrants explaining they "do not feel comfortable being silent".

"It is important to us to stand in solidarity with the oppressed and communicate our heartfelt wish for peace, an immediate and lasting ceasefire, and the safe return of all hostages," the statement read. "We stand united against all forms of hate, including anti-Semitism and Islamophobia.

"We firmly believe in the unifying power of music, enabling people to transcend differences and foster meaningful conversations and connections. We feel that it is our duty to create and uphold this space, with a strong hope that it will inspire greater compassion and empathy."

The Eurovision 2024 live final will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Saturday 11th May at 8pm.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.