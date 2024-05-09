The duo told EuroNews they are "happy" to be able to take part in Eurovision and represent their culture. So, do they have what it takes to bring home the trophy once again?

Here's everything you need to know about Ukraine Eurovision 2024 entry Alyona Alyona and Jerry Heil.

Who is Ukraine Eurovision 2024 entry Alyona Alyona and Jerry Heil?

Alyona Alyona and Jerry Heil. Yuri Gryaznov/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images

Age: 32 and 28

More like this

Instagram: @alyona.alyona.official / @thejerryheil

X/Twitter: None

Alyona Alyona and Jerry Heil first collaborated in 2022 after releasing Ridni Moi, and soon followed it up with their joint album Dai Boh.

The pair are both incredibly popular in Ukraine, and have proven hugely successful in their careers as solo artists in addition to as a duo.

How old are Alyona Alyona and Jerry Heil?

Alyona Alyona is 32 years old while Jerry Heil is 28 years old.

What nationality are Alyona Alyona and Jerry Heil?

Alyona Alyona is Ukrainian and was born in Kapitanivka, Kirovohrad Oblast. Jerry Heil is also Ukrainian, having been born in Vasylkiv, Kyiv Oblast.

What is Ukraine's Eurovision song called?

The duo have entered the competition with original song Teresa & Maria, written by themselves and Anton Chilibi and Ivan Klymenko.

You can listen to the full song below.

What have Alyona Alyona and Jerry Heil said about representing Ukraine at Eurovision 2024?

Speaking of their song in the contest, Alyona Alyona told EuroNews: "With Mother Teresa and Maria, we created a song about two symbols of kindness and love and unity.

"If you are united, you can win the war, you can change the world and leave something for your children and the children of your children."

Where did Ukraine come in the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest?

Tvorchi. Anthony Devlin/Getty Images

Ukraine were represented by Tvorchi in 2023 and finish in sixth place overall.

When is Eurovision 2024?

The first of the Eurovision 2024 semi-finals took place on Tuesday 7th May at 8pm, with the second show set to air on Thursday 9th May at 8pm.

The Grand Final will take place on Saturday 11th May at 8pm, taking place at Malmö Arena in Sweden.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The Eurovision Song Contest has faced significant criticism over its decision to allow Israel to compete in this year’s competition in light of the current situation in Gaza and the Middle East, with some fans and members of the music industry calling for a boycott of the ceremony.

Noel Curran – director general of the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), which organises Eurovision – has said in a statement: "We understand the concerns and deeply held views around the current conflict in the Middle East. We can’t fail to be moved by the profound suffering of all those caught up in this terrible war.

"However, the Eurovision Song Contest is a non-political music event and a competition between public service broadcasters who are members of the EBU. It is not a contest between governments.

"As a member-led organisation, our governing bodies – the Eurovision Song Contest Reference Group and the Executive Board – did review the participants list for the 2024 Contest and agreed that the Israeli public broadcaster KAN met all the competition rules for this year and can participate as it has for the past 50 years."

The artists taking part in this year’s contest have also faced backlash for not pulling out of the ceremony, including the UK’s act Olly Alexander, who signed a joint statement alongside other entrants explaining they "do not feel comfortable being silent".

"It is important to us to stand in solidarity with the oppressed and communicate our heartfelt wish for peace, an immediate and lasting ceasefire, and the safe return of all hostages," the statement read. "We stand united against all forms of hate, including anti-Semitism and Islamophobia.

"We firmly believe in the unifying power of music, enabling people to transcend differences and foster meaningful conversations and connections. We feel that it is our duty to create and uphold this space, with a strong hope that it will inspire greater compassion and empathy."

The Eurovision 2024 live final will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Saturday 11th May at 8pm.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.