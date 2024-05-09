Speaking of the result, she wrote on Instagram: "So grateful for this amazing journey! Although we did not make the finals this time, the love, support and energy we felt are unforgettable.

"Connecting with all of you has been a dream come true. Thank you to my amazing team for creating something special that touch[ed] hearts and lifted us up and I am endlessly thankful for all the support."

So, while Iceland will not go further in the competition, here is everything you need to know about the Eurovision 2024 entry Hera Björk, who will no doubt be cheering on the remaining acts.

Who is Iceland Eurovision 2024 entry Hera Björk?

Hera Björk. JESSICA GOW/TT/TT News Agency/AFP via Getty Images

Age: 52

Instagram: @herabjork

X/Twitter: @herabjorkmusic

Hera Björk rose to fame after representing Iceland back in 2010 with her song Je Ne Sais Quoi, and she has continued to stay strong in the music game ever since.

Over the years, Björk has released four albums and multiple singles, with her Eurovision song being her first release since 2018.

How old is Hera Björk?

Hera Björk is 52 years old, having been born in March 1972.

What nationality is Hera Björk?

The singer is Icelandic and was born in the country's capital city, Reykjavík.

What is Iceland's Eurovision song called?

Björk's Eurovision single is called Scared of Heights, which was written by Ásdís María Viðarsdóttir, Ferras Alqaisi, Jaro Omar and Michael Burek.

Where did Iceland come in the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest?

Diljá. Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Last year, Iceland did not qualify for the final, and came in 11th place in the semi-final.

When is Eurovision 2024?

The first of the Eurovision 2024 semi-finals took place on Tuesday 7th May at 8pm, with the second show set to air on Thursday 9th May at 8pm.

The Grand Final will take place on Saturday 11th May at 8pm, taking place at Malmö Arena in Sweden.

The Eurovision Song Contest has faced significant criticism over its decision to allow Israel to compete in this year’s competition in light of the current situation in Gaza and the Middle East, with some fans and members of the music industry calling for a boycott of the ceremony.

Noel Curran – director general of the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), which organises Eurovision – has said in a statement: "We understand the concerns and deeply held views around the current conflict in the Middle East. We can’t fail to be moved by the profound suffering of all those caught up in this terrible war.

"However, the Eurovision Song Contest is a non-political music event and a competition between public service broadcasters who are members of the EBU. It is not a contest between governments.

"As a member-led organisation, our governing bodies – the Eurovision Song Contest Reference Group and the Executive Board – did review the participants list for the 2024 Contest and agreed that the Israeli public broadcaster KAN met all the competition rules for this year and can participate as it has for the past 50 years."

The artists taking part in this year’s contest have also faced backlash for not pulling out of the ceremony, including the UK’s act Olly Alexander, who signed a joint statement alongside other entrants explaining they "do not feel comfortable being silent".

"It is important to us to stand in solidarity with the oppressed and communicate our heartfelt wish for peace, an immediate and lasting ceasefire, and the safe return of all hostages," the statement read. "We stand united against all forms of hate, including anti-Semitism and Islamophobia.

"We firmly believe in the unifying power of music, enabling people to transcend differences and foster meaningful conversations and connections. We feel that it is our duty to create and uphold this space, with a strong hope that it will inspire greater compassion and empathy."

The Eurovision 2024 live final will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Saturday 11th May at 8pm.

