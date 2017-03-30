Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
7 shows you need to see on BBC iPlayer this week

7 shows you need to see on BBC iPlayer this week

From Line of Duty and five by five to Red Nose Day Actually and Rio Ferdinand: Being Mum and Dad – what do you need to catch up with this week?

133948.b495f83d-1c59-4ad0-9f38-7da1f5ce0f2c

Check out the best TV series and shows you might have missed on BBC iPlayer this week.

Advertisement

Rio Ferdinand: Being Mum and Dad

Easily the best documentary of the week, former footballer Rio Ferdinand opens up about how his family have coped after the death of his wife Rebecca to cancer in May 2015.

five by five

133936.1e6e383b-8666-4ed4-8acf-0c2ae3cc4ff1

Five five-minute tales of London, overseen by Idris Elba and with a cast of rising stars. BBC3 at its best.

Line of Duty

If you’ve somehow managed to avoid the cliffhanger yet, catch up with the first episode of series four before episode two this Sunday. Series three is also available in full if you fancy going back in time.

Inside No 9

133941.92a7be8f-aa11-400a-b06f-8d815d0e3e22

Series three has run is course, but just for kicks, BBC2 decided to repeat Sheridan Smith series two episode too, The 12 Days of Christine AKA one of the best short stories ever shown on television. Don’t miss it a second time.

Red Nose Day Actually

133945.3b5b86ab-e88b-4618-ba2a-2fd6f5dea1bf

It was the highlight of Red Nose Day, but isn’t available on YouTube or iPlayer as a standalone film. The only way you can watch it again is skip through the main Comic Relief broadcast – go to 2 hours, 34 minutes and 30 seconds in this video. You’re welcome – have you donated yet?

Pls Like

133946.aa3eee39-aa18-4008-8b0e-a7eb1a6bba1f

This YouTube vlogger parody is long overdue  – find out more about the new BBC3 mini-series here.

LAST CHANCE: The Replacement

132619.39204f28-4c84-44c7-b5b6-f6ab3ad96802

Advertisement

The first episode of this BBC1 thriller falls off the site tonight (Thursday 30 March). The next two will be up a little longer, meaning you can finally get round to that controversial ending

Tags

You might like

133709.2bc970d3-a998-48ee-a656-5fca9e19e28c

New on Netflix UK in April 2017 | the best movies and TV shows coming soon

133583.9040f493-d0ec-461e-9e9a-6126bb3665b7

Five reasons you should watch Idris Elba’s Five by Five

133655.160b59cb-f95c-49eb-8151-769f938494b0

Rio Ferdinand: Being Mum and Dad | The footballer on life after the loss of his wife

136282.7e60f43c-6239-462c-a06c-58dc88492c15

What to watch now Line of Duty series 4 has finished

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more