One person wishing to find themselves top of the bill is Serbia's 2024 entrant, Teya Dora, but does she have what it takes to wow the Swedish crowd at this year's final?

Here's everything you need to know about the singer as she takes centre stage this weekend.

Who is Serbia Eurovision 2024 entry Teya Dora?

Teya Dora. JESSICA GOW/TT News Agency/AFP via Getty Images

Age: 32

Instagram: @iamteyadora

X/Twitter: None

Teya Dora rose to fame off the back of her 2023 single Džanum, which many TikTok fans will recognise as it went absolutely viral!

Over the course of her career, Teya Dora has released eight singles, including her Eurovision 2024 entry, which peaked at number 19 in the Croatia Songs charts.

How old is Teya Dora?

Teya Dora is 32 years old.

What nationality is Teya Dora?

Teya Dora is Serbian, having been born in Bor.

What is Serbia's Eurovision song called?

Serbia will be entering the song contest with RAMONDA, co-written by Andrijano Kadovic-Ajzi and Dora.

You can listen to the full song below.

Where did Serbia come in the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest?

Serbia finished in 24th place with 30 points at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2023.

When is Eurovision 2024?

The first of the Eurovision 2024 semi-finals took place on Tuesday 7th May at 8pm, with the second show set to air on Thursday 9th May at 8pm.

The Grand Final will take place on Saturday 11th May at 8pm, taking place at Malmö Arena in Sweden.

The Eurovision Song Contest has faced significant criticism over its decision to allow Israel to compete in this year’s competition in light of the current situation in Gaza and the Middle East, with some fans and members of the music industry calling for a boycott of the ceremony.

Noel Curran – director general of the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), which organises Eurovision – has said in a statement: "We understand the concerns and deeply held views around the current conflict in the Middle East. We can’t fail to be moved by the profound suffering of all those caught up in this terrible war.

"However, the Eurovision Song Contest is a non-political music event and a competition between public service broadcasters who are members of the EBU. It is not a contest between governments.

"As a member-led organisation, our governing bodies – the Eurovision Song Contest Reference Group and the Executive Board – did review the participants list for the 2024 Contest and agreed that the Israeli public broadcaster KAN met all the competition rules for this year and can participate as it has for the past 50 years."

The artists taking part in this year’s contest have also faced backlash for not pulling out of the ceremony, including the UK’s act Olly Alexander, who signed a joint statement alongside other entrants explaining they "do not feel comfortable being silent".

"It is important to us to stand in solidarity with the oppressed and communicate our heartfelt wish for peace, an immediate and lasting ceasefire, and the safe return of all hostages," the statement read. "We stand united against all forms of hate, including anti-Semitism and Islamophobia.

"We firmly believe in the unifying power of music, enabling people to transcend differences and foster meaningful conversations and connections. We feel that it is our duty to create and uphold this space, with a strong hope that it will inspire greater compassion and empathy."

The Eurovision 2024 live final will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Saturday 11th May at 8pm.

