Get to know Raiven and their song for Slovenia below.

Who is Slovenia Eurovision 2024 entry Raiven?

Raiven. TOBIAS SCHWARZ/AFP via Getty Images

Age: 28

Instagram: @raivenofficial

X/Twitter: None

Born Sara Briški Cirman, Raiven is a singer-songwriter who first shot to fame after competing to participate in Eurovision back in 2016.

While she didn't manage to come in first place, Raiven focused on her other music work, and has performed at multiple festivals and concerts, including Exit Festival and Popevka 21.

How old is Raiven?

Raiven is 28 years old.

What nationality is Raiven?

Raiven is Slovenian, having been born in Ljubljana.

What is Slovenia's Eurovision song called?

Slovenia has entered Eurovision with the song Veronika, co-written by Bojan Cvjetićanin, Klavdija Kopina and Raiven.

You can listen to the full song below.

Where did Slovenia come in the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest?

Slovenia came in 21st place at Eurovision 2023, one place behind Switzerland.

When is Eurovision 2024?

The first of the Eurovision 2024 semi-finals took place on Tuesday 7th May at 8pm, with the second show set to air on Thursday 9th May at 8pm.

The Grand Final will take place on Saturday 11th May at 8pm, taking place at Malmö Arena in Sweden.

The Eurovision Song Contest has faced significant criticism over its decision to allow Israel to compete in this year’s competition in light of the current situation in Gaza and the Middle East, with some fans and members of the music industry calling for a boycott of the ceremony.

Noel Curran – director general of the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), which organises Eurovision – has said in a statement: "We understand the concerns and deeply held views around the current conflict in the Middle East. We can’t fail to be moved by the profound suffering of all those caught up in this terrible war.

"However, the Eurovision Song Contest is a non-political music event and a competition between public service broadcasters who are members of the EBU. It is not a contest between governments.

"As a member-led organisation, our governing bodies – the Eurovision Song Contest Reference Group and the Executive Board – did review the participants list for the 2024 Contest and agreed that the Israeli public broadcaster KAN met all the competition rules for this year and can participate as it has for the past 50 years."

The artists taking part in this year’s contest have also faced backlash for not pulling out of the ceremony, including the UK’s act Olly Alexander, who signed a joint statement alongside other entrants explaining they "do not feel comfortable being silent".

"It is important to us to stand in solidarity with the oppressed and communicate our heartfelt wish for peace, an immediate and lasting ceasefire, and the safe return of all hostages," the statement read. "We stand united against all forms of hate, including anti-Semitism and Islamophobia.

"We firmly believe in the unifying power of music, enabling people to transcend differences and foster meaningful conversations and connections. We feel that it is our duty to create and uphold this space, with a strong hope that it will inspire greater compassion and empathy."

The Eurovision 2024 live final will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Saturday 11th May at 8pm.

