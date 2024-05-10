The episode sees the Doctor and Ruby adventure to the distant future to discover a Baby Farm run by the babies themselves – but a chilling monster is prowling the lower decks.

So, as Gatwa's first season officially begins, here's everything you need to know about the cast of Doctor Who season 14 episode 1, Space Babies.

Doctor Who – Space Babies cast

The full list of actors appearing in Doctor Who - Space Babies are:

Ncuti Gatwa as the Fifteenth Doctor

Millie Gibson as Ruby Sunday

Golda Rosheuvel as Jocelyn Sancerre

Michelle Greenidge as Carla Sunday

Angela Wynter as Cherry Sunday

Mason McCumskey as Eric

Sami Amber as the voice of Eric

Sienna Robyn and Mavanga Phipps as Poppy

Shola Olaitan-Ajiboye as the voice of Poppy

Candence Williams as the voice of Sandra

Param Patel as the voice of Marcel

Lonee Archibong as the voice of Adjani

Jesus Reyes Ortiz as Rico Trieste

Yasmine Bouabid as Lucia Colasanto

Robert Strange as Bogeyman

Read more below on the major players in the episode.

Ncuti Gatwa plays the Fifteenth Doctor

Ncuti Gatwa as the Doctor in Doctor Who episode Space Babies. BBC STUDIOS AND BAD WOLF,James Pardon

Who is the Fifteenth Doctor? Of course, no Doctor Who adventure would be complete without the Doctor. The time-travelling alien was traditionally known as a Time Lord from Gallifrey – although he recently learned he was abandoned and taken in by the Time Lords. This is only his second on-screen adventure after his regeneration, following the Christmas special, The Church on Ruby Road.

Where have I seen Ncuti Gatwa before? Before being cast as the Doctor in 2022, Gatwa was best known as fan favourite Eric Effiong in Sex Education. Gatwa has also appeared as one of the Kens in blockbuster Barbie and as Lt Robert H Daniels in Masters of the Air.

Millie Gibson plays Ruby Sunday

Millie Gibson as Ruby Sunday in Doctor Who episode Space Babies. BBC STUDIOS AND BAD WOLF,James Pardon

Who is Ruby Sunday? Ruby is the Doctor's newest companion, with the pair meeting at Christmas in The Church on Ruby Road. As this is only her second on-screen adventure with the Doctor, she's learning the ropes of time and space travel. Showrunner Russell T Davies has confirmed that Ruby's backstory will have a big role to play this season, with the mystery of Ruby's mother's identity continuing.

Where have I seen Millie Gibson before? Before being cast as Ruby, Gibson was best known for her role as Kelly Neelan in Coronation Street.

Golda Rosheuvel plays Jocelyn Sancerre

Golda Roshuevel as Jocelyn in Doctor Who. BBC STUDIOS AND BAD WOLF,James Pardon

Who is Jocelyn? Jocelyn is a member of crew on board the ship. Roshuevel recently chatted exclusively to RadioTimes.com, saying of her character: "She is isolated, she's been abandoned, and she basically looks after these babies that run this planet. There's a lot of loneliness there for her, there are difficulties which she's got to contend with on a personal level.

"When you're confined to a space like yours, you know, that can be quite challenging. She's really loyal to these babies, she wants to protect them, [but] maybe she doesn't make the best choices because of the isolation."

Chatting about how she and the Doctor have that isolation in common, she goes on to say: "They recognise that in each other. He recognises that – I think that's important to say, that he sees this woman and understands where she's coming from, so can kind of get that kind of nurturing and positive energy into her."

Where have I seen Golda Rosheuvel before? Outside of Doctor Who, Rosheuvel is best known for her role as Queen Charlotte in Bridgerton. Space Babies is not her first time appearing in the Whoniverse, however, as she played Dr Angela Connolly in Torchwood in the stories Dead Man Walking and Exit Wounds. Elsewhere, the actress has appeared in Dune: Part One as Shadout Mapes, and has had roles in Silent Witness, EastEnders, Holby City and Coronation Street.

Michelle Greenidge plays Carla Sunday

Michelle Greenidge as Carla Sunday in Doctor Who. BBC Studios

Who is Carla Sunday? Carla is Ruby's adoptive mother, with the pair having an incredibly close bond. Chatting to RadioTimes.com exclusively, Greenidge said that, this season we'll "definitely see more of the family dynamic and relationship between Ruby and Carla and Cherry. There's more fun to be had!"

Where have I seen Michelle Greenidge before? Greenidge is known for a range of roles across TV, including in Michaela Coel's I May Destroy You, as Rosa Babatunde in Russell T Davies' It's A Sin, as Valerie in After Life, and as Lola in Mandy.

Angela Wynter plays Cherry Sunday

Cherry (Angela Wynter) in Doctor Who. Lara Cornell/Bad Wolf/BBC Studios 2023

Who is Cherry Sunday? Cherry is Carla's mum, and Ruby's adoptive grandmother. She appears to have a tough exterior but clearly cares deeply about her family.

Where have I seen Angela Wynter before? Wynter has had an illustrious career on TV and stage, and is perhaps best known as Yolande Trueman in EastEnders. She's also appeared in Doctors, Vampire Academy, Call The Midwife and Vera.

Doctor Who's new episode Space Babies will be available to watch on BBC iPlayer from midnight on Saturday 11th May before airing on BBC One that night at 6:20pm.

