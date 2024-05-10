2022 was the year of Italy, with the country winning multiple competitions across the board, but will Angelina be able to walk away the 2024 champion?

Here's everything you need to know about Angelina Mango.

Who is Italy's Eurovision 2024 entry Angelina Mango?

Angelina Mango. Sergione Infuso/Corbis via Getty Images

Age: 23

Instagram: @angelinamango_

X/Twitter: @angelinamango_

Angelina Mango rose to fame following the release of her singles Ci pensiamo domani and Che t'o dico a fa, which saw her chart in the top 10 on the Italian singles chart.

Since then, she has appeared on a number of singing competitions and has been nominated for multiple awards, and was the recipient of the Musica da bere Live Award in 2022.

How old is Angelina Mango?

Angelina Mango is 23 years old.

What nationality is Angelina Mango?

The singer-songwriter is Italian, having been born in Maratea, Basilicata, in Italy.

What is Italy's Eurovision song called?

Italy will be entering the competition with the song La noia, co-written by Mango and Madame.

You can listen to the full song below.

Where did Italy come in the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest?

Marco Mengoni. Stefania D'Alessandro/Getty Images

Represented by Marco Mengoni, Italy came in fourth place at the Grand Final in 2023.

When is Eurovision 2024?

The first of the Eurovision 2024 semi-finals took place on Tuesday 7th May at 8pm, with the second show set to air on Thursday 9th May at 8pm.

The Grand Final will take place on Saturday 11th May at 8pm, taking place at Malmö Arena in Sweden.

The Eurovision Song Contest has faced significant criticism over its decision to allow Israel to compete in this year’s competition in light of the current situation in Gaza and the Middle East, with some fans and members of the music industry calling for a boycott of the ceremony.

Noel Curran – director general of the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), which organises Eurovision – has said in a statement: "We understand the concerns and deeply held views around the current conflict in the Middle East. We can’t fail to be moved by the profound suffering of all those caught up in this terrible war.

"However, the Eurovision Song Contest is a non-political music event and a competition between public service broadcasters who are members of the EBU. It is not a contest between governments.

"As a member-led organisation, our governing bodies – the Eurovision Song Contest Reference Group and the Executive Board – did review the participants list for the 2024 Contest and agreed that the Israeli public broadcaster KAN met all the competition rules for this year and can participate as it has for the past 50 years."

The artists taking part in this year’s contest have also faced backlash for not pulling out of the ceremony, including the UK’s act Olly Alexander, who signed a joint statement alongside other entrants explaining they "do not feel comfortable being silent".

"It is important to us to stand in solidarity with the oppressed and communicate our heartfelt wish for peace, an immediate and lasting ceasefire, and the safe return of all hostages," the statement read. "We stand united against all forms of hate, including anti-Semitism and Islamophobia.

"We firmly believe in the unifying power of music, enabling people to transcend differences and foster meaningful conversations and connections. We feel that it is our duty to create and uphold this space, with a strong hope that it will inspire greater compassion and empathy."

The Eurovision 2024 live final will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Saturday 11th May at 8pm.

