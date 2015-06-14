7 dramatic moments to remember before the new series of The Only Way is Essex
Tears. There were so many tears.
It’s been just a few months since we last hung out with TOWIE’s finest — but with so many tears shed in last season’s finale, we thought we’d remind you of the crucial events so you’re up to speed on all the gossip before tonight’s new episode. Here are the OMG/HUH? moments of last series…
1) Elliot told Chloe he was moving to Marbs
He was off to open a restaurant and didn’t expect her to come too…
2) Chloe agonised over whether to join him…and then agonised a bit more
She said (while crying) that ever since he said he was leaving, she’d been thinking about him a lot more. That phrase “You don’t know what you’ve got ’til it’s gone” springs to mind here, Chloe… Since then she’s been out to visit Elliot (the first episode of series 15 is set in Marbs) and pictures of her kissing her former boyfriend were all over Twitter, although Chloe has denied they’re back together.
Chloe & Elliott in Marbella. ? pic.twitter.com/KMtnZtuGge
— Only Way is Essex (@_OnlyWayIsEssex) June 2, 2015
Just friends, then.
3) Lydia took Arg to the Madhatters tea party
He wasn’t at all thrilled…
4) But she revealed that she still couldn’t trust him
Despite things looking rosy, Lydia broke down in tears in front of Lewis, wondering whether she could really get over her trust issues with Arg. So, to help her tackle the problems…
5) Lydia wrote Arg a list of rules to follow
He definitely had his doubts about the strict rulebook… but then went for it anyway. Obviously. Because they’re the Ross and Rachel of reality TV and since April’s finale, there has been lots of social media evidence that the pair are very much together…
6) Jake and Chloe got all tearful
Their will-they-won’t-they saga continues….(Jake, you are an infuriating man.) Recent pictures from TOWIE filming suggest they’re not exactly platonic.
.@ChloeLewis01 and @MissGeorgiakx with @tommy_mallet and @Jakehall01 in Marbs today <3 pic.twitter.com/n5jOMngYcY
— J e n n i f e r ♔ (@Jennifer0693) June 5, 2015
7) Jess gave Dan another go
She’d dumped him, thinking she wasn’t ready for anything serious. But then all that fantasy at the Madhatter’s tea party got her rethinking that decision…go Dan! So far, you’re not infuriating at all.
TOWIE series 15 starts Sunday 14th June