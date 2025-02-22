The cast also includes the likes of Eliza Scanlen and Geraldine James in crucial roles, but who else stars in the series and who do they all play?

Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of Dope Girls.

Dope Girls cast: Where you've seen them before

The following stars feature in the Dope Girls cast.

Julianne Nicholson as Kate Galloway

Eliza Scanlen as Violet Davies

Umi Myers as Billie Cassidy

Eilidh Fisher as Evie Galloway

Geraldine James as Isabella Salucci

Rory Fleck Byrne as Luca Salucci

Dustin Demri-Burns as Damaso Salucci

Sebastian Croft as Silvio Salucci

Michael Duke as Eddie Cobb

Ian Bonar as Sgt Frank Turner

Will Keen as Frederick Asquith-Gore

Fiona Button as Sophie Asquith-Gore

Nabhaan Rizwan as Silas Huxley

Priya Kansara as Lily Lee

Jordan Kouamé as Reggie Regbo

Eben Figueiredo as Matteo Rossi Salucci

Laura Checkley as Sarah Fisher

Harry Cadby as Jimmy Conville

Here is all you need to know about the major players...

Julianne Nicholson plays Kate Galloway

Julianne Nicholson as Kate Galloway in Dope Girls. BBC/Bad Wolf/Kevin Baker

Who is Kate Galloway? Kate is a single mother who, after the First World War has ended, establishes a nightclub and embraces a life of criminal activities.

What else has Julianne Nicholson been in? Nicholson is best known for her roles in Mare of Easttown, Law & Order: Criminal Intent and Masters of Sex, while she has also had notable roles in The Red Road, Eyewitness and new Disney Plus series Paradise.

Eliza Scanlen plays Violet Davies

Eliza Scanlen as Violet Davies in Dope Girls. BBC/Bad Wolf/Kevin Baker

Who is Violet Davies? Violet is one of the first wave of female officers in the London Metropolitan Police, who is assigned to go undercover and investigate illicit Soho nightclubs.

What else has Eliza Scanlen been in? Scanlen has had roles in series including Home and Away, Sharp Objects, Fires and The First Lady, as well as films such as Babyteeth, Little Women, The Devil All the Time and Old.

Umi Myers plays Billie Cassidy

Umi Myers as Billie Cassidy in Dope Girls. BBC/Bad Wolf/Kevin Baker

Who is Billie Cassidy? Billie is a bohemian dancer who has a past connection with Kate.

What else has Umi Myers been in? Myers has previously had roles in Bob Marley: One Love and an episode of Silent Witness.

Eilidh Fisher plays Evie Galloway

Eilidh Fisher as Evie in Dope Girls BBC/Bad Wolf/Kevin Baker

Who is Evie Galloway? Evie is Kate's daughter.

What else has Eilidh Fisher been in? Fisher has previously had roles in Call the Midwife, The English Game, The Nest and The Power, as well as films such as Consecration and The Outrun.

Geraldine James plays Isabella Salucci

Geraldine James as Isabella Salucci in Dope Girls.

Who is Isabella Salucci? Isabella is a woman of Sicilian origin, and the head of the Salucci crime family.

What else has Geraldine James been in? James has had roles in films including Gandhi, Calendar Girls, Sherlock Holmes, Alice in Wonderland, Made in Dagenham, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, 45 Years, Rogue One, Downton Abbey and Benediction, as well as series such as Little Britain, Utopia, The Five, Anne with an E, The Beast Must Die, Back to Life, Silo and This Town.

Rory Fleck Byrne plays Luca Salucci

Rory Fleck Byrne as Luca Salucci and Julianne Nicholson as Kate Galloway in Dope Girls. BBC/Bad Wolf/Kevin Baker

Who is Luca Salucci? Luca is Isabella's son who has been away at war.

What else has Rory Fleck Byrne been in? Fleck Byrne has had roles in series including Grantchester, Harlots, Death in Paradise, Ghosts, This is Going to Hurt, The Newsreader, The Inheritance and Conflict, as well as films such as Pixie.

Dustin Demri-Burns plays Damaso Salucci

Dustin Demri-Burns as Damaso Salucci in Dope Girls. BBC/Bad Wolf/Grant Royce

Who is Damaso Salucci? Damaso is Isabella's son who was unable to go to war.

What else has Dustin Demri-Burns been in? Demri-Burns is best known his work on the sketch show Cardinal Burns, while he has also had roles in Slow Horses, The Great, Stath Lets Flats, Britannia, The Capture, 3 Body Problem, The Decameron, Sweetpea and Am I Being Unreasonable?.

Sebastian Croft plays Silvio Salucci

Sebastian Croft as Silvio Salucci in Dope Girls. BBC/Bad Wolf/Kevin Baker

Who is Silvio Salucci? Silvio is Isabella's grandson and the son of Damaso.

What else has Sebastian Croft been in? Croft has had roles in series including Game of Thrones, Penny Dreadful, Doom Patrol and Heartstopper, as well as films such as Horrible Histories: The Movie and How to Date Billy Walsh.

Michael Duke plays Eddie Cobb

Michael Duke as Eddie Cobb and Umi Myers as Billie Cassidy in Dope Girls. BBC/Bad Wolf/Sony Pictures Television/Kevin Baker

Who is Eddie Cobb? Eddie is a bohemian traveller and artist, and close friend of Billie

What else has Michael Duke been in? Dope Girls is Duke's first on-screen credit.

Ian Bonar plays Sgt Frank Turner

Ian Bonar as Sgt Frank Turner in Dope Girls. BBC/Badwolf Productions/Ray Burmiston

Who is Sgt Frank Turner? Frank is a sergeant in the Metropolitan Police and Violet's supervisor.

What else has Ian Bonar been in? Bonar has previously had roles in series including Hotel Babylon, Black Mirror, I May Destroy You, Vera and Criminal Record, as well as films such as Atonement, How to Lose Friends and Alienate People, Skyfall and Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit.

Will Keen plays Frederick Asquith-Gore

Will Keen as Frederick Asquith-Gore in Dope Girls. BBC/Bad Wolf/Kevin Baker

Who is Frederick Asquith-Gore? Frederick heads up the police in London.

What else has Will Keen been in? Keen has had roles in series including Sherlock, The Musketeers, The Refugees, The Crown, Tell Me Who I Am, Ridley Road, His Dark Materials, The Gold, My Lady Jane, The Rings of Power and Wolf Hall, as well as films such as Operation Mincemeat and Dead Shot.

Fiona Button plays Sophie Asquith-Gore

Fiona Button as Sophie Asquith-Gore and Julianne Nicholson as Kate Galloway in Dope Girls. BBC/Bad Wolf/Grant Royce

Who is Sophie Asquith-Gore? Sophie is a friend of Kate's and Frederick's wife.

What else has Fiona Button been in? Button has had roles in series including The Split, Industry, Death in Paradise, Grantchester, Lip Service, Cardinal Burns and You, Me and the Apocalypse, as well as the film Fisherman's Friends: One and All.

Nabhaan Rizwan plays Silas Huxley

Fiona Button as Sophie Asquith-Gore and Nabhaan Rizwan as Silas Huxley in Dope Girls. BBC/Bad Wolf/Grant Royce

Who is Silas Huxley? Silas is a mystic who believes he can help other commune with the dead.

What else has Nabhaan Rizwan been in? Rizwan is known for his roles in series including Informer, The Accident, Industry, Station Eleven, Juice and Kaos, as well as films such as 1917, Mogul Mowgli and The Last Letter from Your Lover.

Priya Kansara plays Lily Lee

Priya Kansara as Lily Lee in Dope Girls. BBC/Badwolf Productions/Ray Burmiston

Who is Lily Lee? Lily is a woman Violet meets and uses to go undercover.

What else has Priya Kansara been in? Kansara has previously had roles in Bridgerton and The Bastard Son and the Devil Himself, as well as the film Polite Society.

Jordan Kouamé plays Reggie Regbo

Jordan Kouamé as Reggie Regbo in Dope Girls. BBC/Bad Wolf/Kevin Baker

Who is Reggie Regbo? Reggie is an associate of Billie.

What else has Jordan Kouamé been in? Kouamé has previously had roles in Malpractice and Wolf Hall, as well as the film Scoop.

Dope Girls will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer from 9:15pm on Saturday 22nd February.

