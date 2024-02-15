Bob Marley: One Love soundtrack – all the songs in the biopic
Several of the reggae icon's biggest hits can be heard in the new film.
Given its subject's status as one of the most legendary musicians of all time, it's no surprise that the new biopic Bob Marley: One Love is stuffed full of brilliant tunes.
The film has the full backing of Marley's estate, so director Reinaldo Marcus Green had access to the reggae superstar's entire discography – including such well-known hits as No Woman No Cry, Three Little Birds, and Redemption Song.
Of course, given the volume of recordings Marley made during his tragically short life, you might wonder if Green had a tough task narrowing down which songs to use, but the director explained during an exclusive interview with RadioTimes.com that it was actually a rather easy process – due to the restrictions he imposed on himself.
"I knew we were never doing a cradle-to-grave story," he said. "It's just not what I was interested in – I wasn't interested in making a traditional musical biopic. So for us, it was choosing the right window of time to focus on.
"And then once we had cracked the structure of the script, then I knew that the songs would naturally line up. You know, '76 to '78. What did he create during that time? And so it became a lot easier to choose based on the real estate that we had to play with."
However Green did confess this meant he had to neglect the chance to use some of his most-treasured Marley tracks in the film.
"Some of my favourite songs aren't even in it," he revealed. "It's just the nature of it, they were created before or created after, but we got a lot of really good ones in there.
"And hopefully people will lean in more and go listen to his music for days and weeks and months and years afterward!"
You can find the full list of tracks that did make the cut below.
Bob Marley: One Love soundtrack – all the songs in the biopic
You can find the full list of songs featured in the film below – all performed by Bob Marley & The Wailers, although some of star Kingsley Ben-Adir's own vocals can also be heard during some tracks.
- Get Up, Stand Up
- Roots, Rock, Reggae
- I Shot the Sheriff
- No More Trouble
- War/No More Trouble
- So Jah S'eh
- Natural Mystic
- Turn Your Lights Down Low
- Exodus
- Jamming
- Concrete Jungle
- No Woman, No Cry (live)
- Three Little Birds
- Redemption Song
- One Love/People Get Ready
- Is This Love
- Rastaman Chant
