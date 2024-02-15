Of course, given the volume of recordings Marley made during his tragically short life, you might wonder if Green had a tough task narrowing down which songs to use, but the director explained during an exclusive interview with RadioTimes.com that it was actually a rather easy process – due to the restrictions he imposed on himself.

"I knew we were never doing a cradle-to-grave story," he said. "It's just not what I was interested in – I wasn't interested in making a traditional musical biopic. So for us, it was choosing the right window of time to focus on.

"And then once we had cracked the structure of the script, then I knew that the songs would naturally line up. You know, '76 to '78. What did he create during that time? And so it became a lot easier to choose based on the real estate that we had to play with."

However Green did confess this meant he had to neglect the chance to use some of his most-treasured Marley tracks in the film.

"Some of my favourite songs aren't even in it," he revealed. "It's just the nature of it, they were created before or created after, but we got a lot of really good ones in there.

"And hopefully people will lean in more and go listen to his music for days and weeks and months and years afterward!"

You can find the full list of tracks that did make the cut below.

Bob Marley: One Love soundtrack – all the songs in the biopic

Kingsley Ben-Adir as Bob Marley in Bob Marley: One Love Paramount

You can find the full list of songs featured in the film below – all performed by Bob Marley & The Wailers, although some of star Kingsley Ben-Adir's own vocals can also be heard during some tracks.

Get Up, Stand Up

Roots, Rock, Reggae

I Shot the Sheriff

No More Trouble

War/No More Trouble

So Jah S'eh

Natural Mystic

Turn Your Lights Down Low

Exodus

Jamming

Concrete Jungle

No Woman, No Cry (live)

Three Little Birds

Redemption Song

One Love/People Get Ready

Is This Love

Rastaman Chant

