Centring around the murder mystery, there's far more at play within this series as it becomes all too clear that there's a deeper conspiracy at play. Who killed the president? Well, it's the question that rocks the idyllic neighbourhood in which all the world's most prominent individuals live in serenity.

Joining Brown are some other big names like Julianne Nicholson and James Marsden, but who else stars in Paradise? Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of the new series.

Paradise cast: Full list of actors and characters in Disney Plus drama

The full list of Paradise cast members are as follows, scroll on to find out more about the characters plus where you may have seen the actors previously.

Sterling K Brown as Agent Xavier Collins

Julianne Nicholson as Samantha Redmond

James Marsden as President Cal Bradford

Sarah Shahi as Dr Gabriela Torabi

Krys Marshall as Agent Robinson

Jon Beavers as Billy

Nicole Brydon Bloom as Jane Driscoll

Charlie Evans as Jeremy

Aliyah Mastin as Presley

Percy Daggs IV as James

Gerald McRaney as Cal's father

Scott Lawrence aa General Curtleigh

Sterling K Brown as Agent Xavier Collins

Sterling K Brown as Xavier in Paradise. Disney

Who is Xavier Collins? A Secret Service agent assigned to the president's detail, Xavier's job is simple: To keep the president safe. So when he finds Cal dead one morning, he finds himself not only confused at how such a murder in their neighbourhood could happen, but also in the line of suspicion.

What else has Sterling K Brown been in? Brown reunites with This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman for Paradise, with Brown having played the role of Randall for the entirety of the hit drama. He is also known for his roles in The People v OJ Simpson: American Crime Story, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel, Black Panther and American Fiction.

Julianne Nicholson as Samantha Redmond

Julianne Nicholson as Samantha in Paradise. Disney/Brian Roedel

Who is Samantha? Known by the nickname of Sinatra, Sam is one of Cal's closest confidantes and heads up all his major operations. She is the bearer of many secrets but has also struggled in her personal life, which is how she met therapist Gabriela.

What else has Julianne Nicholson been in? Nicholson is best known for her roles in Mare of Easttown, Law & Order: Criminal Intent and Masters of Sex. Other notable roles include The Red Road and Eyewitness, with Nicholson also set to star in BBC's Dope Girls.

James Marsden as President Cal Bradford

James Marsden as Cal in Paradise. Disney/Brian Roedel

Who is Cal? A charismatic and well-liked president, Cal is battling his own demons – not having the best relationship with his son, a failing marriage and living in the shadow of his billionaire father. But when he winds up dead, a wider conspiracy is soon revealed.

What else has James Marsden been in? Marsden is known for a number of roles over the years including in various films like The Notebook, 27 Dresses and Sonic the Hedgehog. In terms of TV, Marsden has starred in Jury Duty, Westworld, The Stand and 30 Rock.

Sarah Shahi as Dr Gabriela Torabi

Sarah Shahi as Gabriele in Paradise. Disney/Brian Roedel

Who is Gabriela? A therapist and grief specialist, Gabriela first meets Samantha when she is going through a major loss. Since then and some years later, Gabriela now lives in the same serene neighbourhood as the world's most prominent people.

What else has Sarah Shahi been in? Shahi is known for her roles in Fairly Legal, The L Word and Person of Interest. She has also starred in procedural dramas such as Chicago Fire and Rookie Blue, as well as Sex/Life, City on a Hill and Reverie.

Krys Marshall as Agent Robinson

Krys Marshall in Paradise. Disney/Brian Roedel

Who is Robinson? Robinson is one of the senior members of staff working for the president but is hiding some secrets of her own, which threaten to boil over when Cal is found dead.

What else has Krys Marshall been in? Marshall is best known for her role in For All Mankind as Danielle Poole, but she has also starred in Supergirl, Bad Monkey and This Is Us.

Jon Beavers as Billy

Jon Beavers in Paradise. Disney/Brian Roedel

Who is Billy? Billy is one of the other Secret Service agents assigned to the president and works closely with Xavier, with the pair becoming friends over the years. He, like the people who he works with, has a past of his own before taking on the high-stakes job.

What else has Jon Beavers been in? Beavers has starred in Apple TV+'s Sugar, Bel-Air and Animal Kingdom, as well as films like Licorice Pizza and Horizon: An American Saga - Chapter 1.

Nicole Brydon Bloom as Jane Driscoll

Nicole Brydon Bloom as Jane in Paradise. Disney/Brian Roedel

Who is Jane? Jane is another agent working for the president, who doesn't appear to be as skilled or as confident as her peers but looks to Xavier as a mentor. She gets along best with Billy and is immediately questioned along with the rest of the agents after the death of the president.

What else has Nicole Brydon Bloom been in? Bloom has starred in The Affair, The Gilded Age, We Were The Lucky Ones and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

Charlie Evans as Jeremy

Charlie Evans as Jeremy in Paradise. Disney/Brian Roedel

Who is Jeremy? Jeremy is Cal's teenage son who doesn't get along well with his father.

What else has Charlie Evans been in? Evans has starred in Everything's Gonna Be Okay and Leave The World Behind.

Gerald McRaney as Kane Bradford

Gerald McRaney in Paradise. Disney/Brian Roedel

Who is Kane? Cal's father, Kane is a successful billionaire and paved the way for Cal to be a politician. Now, he's suffering with dementia and lives with Cal in their serene neighbourhood.

What else has Gerald McRaney been in? McRaney is known for his roles in This Is Us as Dr Nathan Katowski, as well as in Deadwood, House of Cards and NCIS: Los Angeles, to name a few.

Paradise is streaming weekly on Disney+, the first three episodes are available to stream now. You can sign up to Disney Plus from £4.99 a month now.

