All eyes turn on Collins, who the President entrusted with his life and also, the country's top secrets. As the high-stakes investigation gets underway, secrets are revealed and Collins is plummeted into the centre of it all, with the question remaining of just who killed the President?

The series has just launched on Disney Plus with its first three episodes and boy, are they gripping. With enough twists, turns and major reveals, it's safe to say that fans of the show will eagerly be anticipating the next instalment.

But when is Paradise airing? Read on for the full release schedule for the new series.

When did Paradise premiere on Disney Plus?

Paradise premiered on Disney Plus on Tuesday 28th January 2025 and also on Hulu in the US.

The series launched with the first three episodes available to stream right away.

When are new episodes of Paradise being released on Disney Plus?

Fans were treated to a triple dose of Paradise for its premiere but episodes will be released weekly every Tuesday thereafter.

What is the release schedule for Paradise?

Sterling K Brown, Sarah Shahi and Julianne Nicholson in Paradise. Disney/Brian Roedel

The release schedule for Paradise has been confirmed, along with the episode titles, which you can find below.

Episode 1: Wildcat is Down – Tuesday 28th January 2025 (out now)

Episode 2: Sinatra – Tuesday 28th January 2025 (out now)

Episode 3: The Architect of Social Well-Being – Tuesday 28th January 2025 (out now)

Episode 4: Agent Billy Page – Tuesday 4th February 2025

Episode 5: In the Palaces of Crowned Kings – Tuesday 11th February 2025

Episode 6: You Asked for Miracles – Tuesday 18th February 2025

Episode 7: The Day – Tuesday 25th February 2025

Episode 8: TBC – Tuesday 4th March 2025

How many episodes of Paradise are there?

There are eight episodes of Paradise in total.

Paradise trailer

The official trailer, which teases some very tense interrogation scenes, was released last year and shows some of the drama that's set to unfold in the series.

You can watch that below.

