The series is not only known for its storytelling but the line-up of acting talent continues to impress. Season 8 's guest stars include Amanda Abbington ( Sherlock ), Asim Chaudhry (People Just Do Nothing), Claire Rushbrook (My Mad Fat Diary), Frances Barber ( Dreamland ), and Leon Herbert (Ghosts).

Inside No. 9 season 8 is here and fans are waiting eagerly to see what weird and wonderful tales Reece Shearsmith and Steve Pemberton have conjured up this time round.

This week's episode, Mother's Ruin, is actually episode 2 of the new run, since last year's Christmas special The Bones of St Nicholas served as episode 1.

Mother's Ruin will explore the tale of East End villains Harry and Annie Blackwood. They were rotten to the core but what secrets did they take to their grave? Their sons are on a mission to find out.

In addition to co-creators Shearsmith and Steve Pemberton, this episode features Anita Dobson (EastEnders) and Phil Daniels (House of the Dragon).

Keen to know more about their characters? Read on for everything you need to know about the first episode's characters ahead of the rest of the eighth season.

Episode 2 - Mother's Ruin

Reece Shearsmith plays Edward

Who is Edward? Edward is one of the sons of Harry and Annie Blackwood. He's been undertaking some research of his own, making appointments at the British Library to access books and Googling things.

What else has Reece Shearsmith been in? The English actor, writer and comedian was a member of The League of Gentlemen with Pemberton, Mark Gatiss and Jeremy Dyson. He has also starred in Spaced, Peter Kay's Car Share, Good Omens and Apple TV+'s Foundation. More recently, he has starred in feature films See How They Run, Venom: Let There Be Carnage and BBC Two sitcom The Witchfinder.

Steve Pemberton plays Harry

Who is Harry? Harry is Ed's brother and together, they're trying to figure out the details of their parent's criminal past.

What else has Steve Pemberton been in? Pemberton is well known for his collaborations with Shearsmith on The League of Gentlemen and Psychoville. Outside of comedy, Pemberton has starred in a slate of TV dramas including Happy Valley season 1, Whitechapel and Lewis. He has also starred in Good Omens, Worzel Gummidge, Death in Paradise, Benidorm and Killing Eve.

Anita Dobson plays Frances

Who is Frances? Frances is married to Reggie and together the pair are the new owners of Ed and Harry's mother's home.

What else has Anita Dobson been in? Dobson is perhaps best known for her role as Angie Watts in EastEnders from 1985 to 1988 but has also had an illustrious music and stage career, starring in productions like Wicked, Hamlet and Fiddler on the Roof. She took part in the 2011 run of Strictly Come Dancing and has also been cast in the upcoming season of Doctor Who.

Phil Daniels plays Reggie

Who is Reggie? Reggie is one of the new owners of Ed and Harry's mother's home but when Reggie and Frances return home early, will drama ensue?

What else has Phil Daniels been in? Daniels has starred in a long list of TV shows and films but most recently has been seen on our screens in the final season of Endeavour and House of the Dragon. He is well known for playing the role of Kevin Wicks in EastEnders, as well as his roles in Quadrophenia, Scum, New Tricks and Outlaws.

