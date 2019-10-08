What is Peter Kay’s Car Share about?

Supermarket assistant manager John (Peter Kay) and promotions rep Kayleigh (Sian Gibson) share their daily commute to work in John's Fiat 500L.

Almost every scene is set in the car and the script wrings plenty of humour from the close confines and the pair's discussions of the minutiae of life. However, as John and Kayleigh begin to slowly peel back the layers of each others' personalities, a romance slowly blossoms.

Kay told the BBC: “The idea of two people car sharing to work each day really appealed to me, as it highlights the comedy in the minutiae of the daily trek and allows the spiralling conversations of life to unwind in all of their glory."

More like this

For the latest news and expert tips on getting the best deals this year, take a look at our Black Friday 2021 and Cyber Monday 2021 guides.

How many series of Peter Kay's Car Share are there?

There are two full series’ of Peter Kay’s Car Share and a two-part special the rounds things off.

How many episodes of Peter Kay's Car Share are there?

Including the specials there are 12 episodes of Car Share.

Where is Peter Kay's Car Share filmed and set?

The sitcom was both based and filmed in and around Manchester.

Who wrote Peter Kay's Car Share?

Originally created by Tim Reid and Paul Coleman, Kay and Gibson finessed and re-wrote the script themselves so that their characters felt more authentic.

Advertisement

When did Peter Kay's Car Share first air?

The first series of Car Share was broadcast in April 2017.