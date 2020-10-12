How long does Prime Day last? How to shop the UK sale

Wondering if, when and for how long Amazon Prime Day is taking place in 2020? Like so many things this year, the global pandemic had thrown the annual sales event into question. With non-essential shops closed on the high-street, demand for deliveries online rocketed. This meant higher workload for warehouse and delivery staff while some big-name retailers like TK Maxx shut up both their high-street and online stores completely.

Luckily, the shopping extravaganza did happen this year – and it’s still on right now. On Friday, we saw the Prime Day Live concert take place to mark the event featuring Celeste, Lewis Capaldi and Cate Le Bon.

And now, the deals are still coming in until midnight tonight. Here’s everything you need to know about the online sale event, including shopping tips and some of best Amazon Prime Day deals as they are added to the site. Don’t miss the best Kindle deals, Fire TV deals and the best Echo devices deals.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Prime Day is an online sale available for a limited time period, similar to Black Friday or Cyber Monday. The difference is that the Amazon Prime Day deals are only available to Amazon Prime members.

Only those who have an Amazon Prime account (including during a free trial) are able to access the deals on offer.

Students are also able to take advantage of the discounts if they have an Amazon Prime Student account. Costing £3.99, you get all the typical benefits of a Prime account, along with additional extras. There’s even a six-month free trial for those who would like to try the membership out first.

How long does Prime Day last?

Amazon Prime Day has started. It takes place on 13th and 14th October this year.

Amazon Prime Day started at 12am Tuesday 13th October – in other words, from midnight last night onwards.

Just like last year, it will take place over 48 hours from 12am Tuesday 13th October to 11:59pm on Wednesday 14th October.

Some deals will span both days, while other flash deals may only be around for a couple of hours. We’ve seen a Nintendo Switch Ring Fit deal pop up for just two hours. Luckily, there are still some deals on the Nintendo Switch Lite available.

Historically, Amazon Prime Day has always been held in July, with last year’s event taking place from the 15th to the 16th of the month.

What is on sale for Amazon Prime Day?

What is on sale? Our list of the best Amazon Prime Day deals is one of the easiest ways of knowing what’s on sale.

The best Prime Day 2020 deals have been on tech and Amazon’s devices like Kindle deals, Echo price drops, and Fire TV. With the launch of the 4th Gen Amazon Echo range and new Fire TV Stick Lite, we may see more big discounts on older Alexa devices as the event continues.

So far, we’ve seen a good deal on this Nintendo Switch Ring Fit bundle, along with discounts across Fitbit, Samsung laptops and Samsung Galaxy tablets.

Even more tech bargains are likely, too – with the upcoming iPhone 12, PS5 and Xbox Series X, expect the older versions to see reduced prices. TVs, laptops, monitors and tablets have also featured. In fact, most categories will see a price drop – we’ve already seen 30 per cent be knocked off Sony and Bose headphones.

If it’s a new TV you’re after, you may want to check out this Philips TV deal or take a look at some of the best projector deals and Roku smart TV stick discounts we’ve found.

If you’re looking for something specific, it’s worth downloading the Amazon app and trying out Amazon Assistant.

Prime Day deals for Amazon services

If you’re looking for a deal on one of Amazon’s subscription services – you’re in luck. You’ll find an Amazon Music Unlimited deal for four months for 99p and another that offers Kindle Unlimited free for three months if you’re a new subscriber. See below for the full list of deals live now.

Eligible Prime members currently have access to the following early Prime Day deals:

Though remember, you normally need to be new to these services to take advantage of the sign up deals.

Prime Day deals for Amazon devices

The following Amazon products are currently on offer:

You can also check out the best Kindle deals and best Fire TV deals.

Why was Amazon Prime Day postponed this year?

While Prime Day is currently taking place, it was not always guaranteed.

Prime Day normally falls in July, but it became apparent that this had been pushed back in April when Reuters reported that it was looking like “at least August”. The Wall Street Journal in May then exclusively reported that September was looking like a likely candidate for Prime Day’s new date thanks to the pandemic. Now, of course, we know it’s actually taking place this week in mid-October.

Amazon Prime Day vs Black Friday: Should you wait?

This is a hard one. You’ll see a lot of prices drop on Amazon Prime Day, but then they will also drop on Black Friday and Cyber Monday. So to buy or not to buy?

As the world’s largest online retailer, Amazon is always going to be a major player in Black Friday and last year we saw discounts across technology and entertainment, including many of Amazon’s own Echo range and kindles. So, at either event, you’re likely to get a good deal if it’s these products you are after. However, it’s unlikely that you’ll see bigger price drops on Amazon for Black Friday – they might be the same, but not lower.

Amazon Prime Day is also usually earlier in the year – which means you get a nice three or four-month break before Black Friday. This year, because both events are so close together you may want to ponder the deals a bit more.

How to shop well on Amazon Prime Day 2020

1. Check deals pages

With all the deals available on Amazon Prime Day it can get a bit overwhelming and confusing. We’ll break down the best Amazon Prime Day deals for you. Below, you can also browse our specific Prime Day deals guides – we’ll be keeping these updated during the event:

2. Sign up to Prime

Amazon started Prime Day back in 2015 as a tool to up subscriptions to Amazon Prime. To get access you need to sign up for Prime – you can do so with a free 30 day free trial. You get two days free shipping and Prime Video access as part of that. You can get even faster shipping in some cities too. It may be worth hanging on to Prime for November too – Prime members get easier access to Black Friday deals.

3. Create your wish list

Get creating it now. That way you know what you want, what to watch, and whether the price has dropped. The easiest way to do that is to download the Amazon app – last year deals were revealed on the app up to a week in advance, with the option to set an alert for when they go live.

4. Get the deals when they’re hot

The best deals usually are snapped up pretty quickly. Decide what you want and then get the deal when it drops. Remember lightning deals only last a set time – it’s worth checking regularly.

How many Prime Days have there been?

This year would be the sixth Amazon Prime Day event, with the first taking place in 2015. It reportedly began as a marketing experiment to increase sales over summer. Last year, the event reportedly outsold the preceding Black Friday and Cyber Monday events, with members spending big on cut-price Amazon Prime Day deals.