Now coming to everywhere from Bath to the Isle of Wight, this tour is set to be Gamble’s biggest yet, and will see fans across the country howling at his classic brand of self-deprecation and brutal honesty.

Following the original tour announcement, promoters teased: “Ed Gamble has minced a load of meat (thoughts), piped it into a casing (show) and it’s coming to a bun (venue) near you.”

Plus, Gamble himself has said: "I'm absolutely delighted to once again slog around the UK to perform another one of my best shows ever. Standard sort of day will be: arrive, get peri chicken delivered backstage, do the show. I can't wait."

In the build-up to such a massive tour, you might want to remind yourself of some of Gamble’s biggest achievements. After making his solo debut at the Edinburgh Fringe in 2014 with the Gambletron 500, the comedian quickly became a regular panellist on shows like Mock the Week and also starred in the faux-reality series, Almost Royal.

In 2019, Gamble competed on and won the ninth series of Taskmaster and in 2022, he appeared on the cooking show Great British Menu, which later landed him a permanent gig as a judge.

Then there’s Off Menu: the hit podcast with Gamble and James Acaster that’s been downloaded over 120 million times. Since starting off in 2018, this show, where the two comedians ask their celebrity guest to choose their perfect meal, has become one of the biggest podcasts around.

So, if you’ve seen him before you’ll know you’re guaranteed a laugh. If you haven’t, well, we reckon it’s worth a gamble – here’s everything you need to know about how to get tickets.

Buy Ed Gamble tickets at Ticketmaster

Gamble has added over 30 new tour dates to Hot Diggity Dog, taking the show into November. Here's a full list of the new dates and venues:

How much do Ed Gamble UK tour tickets cost?

For the original release tickets started at around £28, so you can expect a similar cost for the new dates. Be aware, however, that the price is likely to vary depending on the venue.

Tickets for the extra dates go on sale today, Friday 26th April, at 10am.

Considering how quickly the first round of tickets sold, you might want to read our tips on how to beat the Ticketmaster queue.

Buy Ed Gamble tickets at Ticketmaster

