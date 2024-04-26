Ed Gamble adds 31 new UK tour dates with tickets on sale today
The Off Menu star has added another 31 dates!
Ed Gamble has added an extra 31 dates to the Hot Diggity Dog UK tour.
The comedian's new show was originally planned to run from March to June with 53 dates on the books but now, thanks to incredible demand, the show is set to last well into November.
Now coming to everywhere from Bath to the Isle of Wight, this tour is set to be Gamble’s biggest yet, and will see fans across the country howling at his classic brand of self-deprecation and brutal honesty.
Following the original tour announcement, promoters teased: “Ed Gamble has minced a load of meat (thoughts), piped it into a casing (show) and it’s coming to a bun (venue) near you.”
Plus, Gamble himself has said: "I'm absolutely delighted to once again slog around the UK to perform another one of my best shows ever. Standard sort of day will be: arrive, get peri chicken delivered backstage, do the show. I can't wait."
In the build-up to such a massive tour, you might want to remind yourself of some of Gamble’s biggest achievements. After making his solo debut at the Edinburgh Fringe in 2014 with the Gambletron 500, the comedian quickly became a regular panellist on shows like Mock the Week and also starred in the faux-reality series, Almost Royal.
In 2019, Gamble competed on and won the ninth series of Taskmaster and in 2022, he appeared on the cooking show Great British Menu, which later landed him a permanent gig as a judge.
Then there’s Off Menu: the hit podcast with Gamble and James Acaster that’s been downloaded over 120 million times. Since starting off in 2018, this show, where the two comedians ask their celebrity guest to choose their perfect meal, has become one of the biggest podcasts around.
So, if you’ve seen him before you’ll know you’re guaranteed a laugh. If you haven’t, well, we reckon it’s worth a gamble – here’s everything you need to know about how to get tickets.
Buy Ed Gamble tickets at Ticketmaster
When are Ed Gamble's new UK tour dates?
Gamble has added over 30 new tour dates to Hot Diggity Dog, taking the show into November. Here's a full list of the new dates and venues:
- 26th Sep 2024 – Birmingham, Alexandra Theatre
- 28th Sep 2024 – Folkestone, Leas Cliff Hall
- 29th Sep 2024 – Hastings, White Rock Theatre
- 5th Oct 2024 – Aberystwyth, Arts Centre
- 6th Oct 2024 – Cardiff, New Theatre
- 8th Oct 2024 – Doncaster, Cast
- 9th Oct 2024 – York, Grand Opera House
- 10th Oct 2024 – Watford, Palace Theatre
- 13th Oct 2024 – Nottingham, Theatre Royal
- 15th Oct 2024 – Barnstaple, Queen's Theatre
- 16th Oct 2024 – Truro, Hall for Cornwall
- 17th Oct 2024 – Basingstoke, Anvil Theatre
- 19th Oct 2024 – Bradford, St George's Hall
- 20th Oct 2024 – Edinburgh, Festival Theatre
- 22nd Oct 2024 – Cheltenham, Town Hall
- 23rd Oct 2024 – Dunstable, The Grove
- 24th Oct 2024 – Swindon, Wyvern Theatre
- 26th Oct 2024 – Worthing, Assembly Hall
- 27th Oct 2024 – Eastbourne, Devonshire Park Theatre
- 29th Oct 2024 – Dartford, Orchard
- 30th Oct 2024 – Chester, Storyhouse
- 31st Oct 2024 – Chesterfield, Winding Wheel Theatre
- 3rd Nov 2024 – Newcastle, Tyne Theatre
- 6th Nov 2024 – Reading, Hexagon
- 7th Nov 2024 – Bath, Forum
- 9th Nov 2024 – Woking, New Victoria Theatre
- 10th Nov 2024 – High Wycombe, Swan
- 12th Nov 2024 – Leeds, Grand Theatre
- 13th Nov 2024 – Crewe, Lyceum Theatre
- 16th Nov 2024 – Coventry, Warwick Arts Theatre
- 17th Nov 2024 – Isle of Wight, Shanklin Theatre
How much do Ed Gamble UK tour tickets cost?
For the original release tickets started at around £28, so you can expect a similar cost for the new dates. Be aware, however, that the price is likely to vary depending on the venue.
When do Ed Gamble's new UK tour dates go on sale?
Tickets for the extra dates go on sale today, Friday 26th April, at 10am.
Considering how quickly the first round of tickets sold, you might want to read our tips on how to beat the Ticketmaster queue.
Buy Ed Gamble tickets at Ticketmaster
