Back in 2006, Turner released his debut EP Campfire Punkrock, quickly followed by his debut full-length album Sleep Is For The Week. The Hampshire-born songwriter then went on to support major artists such as Biffy Clyro, Green Day and The Gaslight Anthem, and perform at some of the UK’s biggest festivals. When Turner released his third record Poetry of the Deed, he was primed and ready for chart success, and this record opened him up to a whole new audience.

A few years passed, and Turner returned with the record Be More Kind alongside his band The Sleeping Souls. The record No Man’s Land soon followed, which was a concept album that focused on the lives of various historical women. In 2022, the 42-year-old released FTHC, his first album to take the number one spot on the UK album chart.

With his 10th studio album, Undefeated, on its way, here’s how to secure tickets to see Turner live this year.

Buy Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls tickets at Ticketmaster

Who is opening for Frank Turner?

For the summer 2024 shows, alternative-indie band The Meffs will be supporting Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls.

Where is Frank Turner performing on his UK tour?

Turner and his backing band The Sleeping Souls are touring various UK venues this summer, and chances are, they will be coming to a spot near you.

We’ve written the line-up of dates and venues in one neat list below.

How much do Frank Turner tickets cost?

At the time of writing, Turner & The Sleeping Souls tickets will set you back from £38.80 (not including the booking fee).

How to get Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls tickets

General on sale for Turner and his band The Sleeping Souls is taking place in one hour, at 10am this morning (Friday 26th April).

