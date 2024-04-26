How to get Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls tickets for UK dates on sale today
Folk-punk singer Frank Turner is heading off on a UK tour this summer with his band The Sleeping Souls. If you’re a fan of the Recovery singer, here’s how to snap up tickets today.
In support of his 10th album Undefeated, Frank Turner and his backing band The Sleeping Souls will be hitting the road, performing shows at venues up and down the UK from Manchester and Glasgow to Oxford and Norwich, kicking off with a performance at Glastonbury Festival.
Speaking about the upcoming UK tour, Turner said: “We’re getting closer to the day when Undefeated is out in the world. We’ve announced and sold out 14 shows in the UK – all on the same day – so let’s add a few more! I’m bringing the tour, the new album, the Sleeping Souls, and my excellent friends The Meffs, to a string of dates in rooms I know well and love around the UK this July, in between our festival shows."
Back in 2006, Turner released his debut EP Campfire Punkrock, quickly followed by his debut full-length album Sleep Is For The Week. The Hampshire-born songwriter then went on to support major artists such as Biffy Clyro, Green Day and The Gaslight Anthem, and perform at some of the UK’s biggest festivals. When Turner released his third record Poetry of the Deed, he was primed and ready for chart success, and this record opened him up to a whole new audience.
A few years passed, and Turner returned with the record Be More Kind alongside his band The Sleeping Souls. The record No Man’s Land soon followed, which was a concept album that focused on the lives of various historical women. In 2022, the 42-year-old released FTHC, his first album to take the number one spot on the UK album chart.
With his 10th studio album, Undefeated, on its way, here’s how to secure tickets to see Turner live this year.
Buy Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls tickets at Ticketmaster
Who is opening for Frank Turner?
For the summer 2024 shows, alternative-indie band The Meffs will be supporting Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls.
Where is Frank Turner performing on his UK tour?
Turner and his backing band The Sleeping Souls are touring various UK venues this summer, and chances are, they will be coming to a spot near you.
We’ve written the line-up of dates and venues in one neat list below.
Full list of Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls UK dates and venues:
- 14th July — Manchester, Manchester Academy
- 15th July — Leeds, Brudenell Social Club
- 16th July — Glasgow, Glasgow Garage
- 18th July — Southampton, Southampton 1865
- 19th July — Birmingham, O2 Academy
- 20th July — Nottingham, Rescue Rooms
- 22nd July — Cardiff, Tramshed
- 23rd July — Oxford, O2 Academy
- 24th July — Norwich, Epic Studios
How much do Frank Turner tickets cost?
At the time of writing, Turner & The Sleeping Souls tickets will set you back from £38.80 (not including the booking fee).
How to get Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls tickets
General on sale for Turner and his band The Sleeping Souls is taking place in one hour, at 10am this morning (Friday 26th April).
