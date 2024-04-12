She'll appear alongside other artists like Arlo Parks, Ethel Cain, TV Girl, Sir Chloe and Beabadoobee in a line-up that has truly been curated for the girls.

The US singer-songwriter is due to make her debut appearance at the 10-day London festival on Sunday 18th August.

She’ll be joined by a host of special guests including Sir Chloe, Wasia Project, Infinity Song, Wisp, Towa Bird, Strawberry Guy and bby. More acts are yet to be confirmed.

The All Points East headline slot is due to take place after the UK leg of Mitski's The Land Is Inhospitable and So Are We tour, which is currently traveling across the American continents. You can catch Your Best American Girl at the Eventim Apollo on one of four dates in May— who knows, you might even see some of the RadioTimes.com writers there!

Tickets for Mitski's All Points East show go on sale this Friday, and you can also still purchase tickets for other headliners, including LCD Soundsystem, Loyle Carner and Kaytranada.

So, if you fancy sobbing along to some sad girl anthems in Victoria Park this summer, read on for everything you need to know about getting tickets to see Mitski at All Points East.

Buy Mitski All Points East tickets at Ticketmaster

When is Mitski headlining All Points East?

Mitski's headline slot will take place on Sunday 18th August.

Where is Mitski playing at All Points East?

All Points East festival takes place in Victoria Park, London's oldest public park, which is located in Tower Hamlets, North East London.

When do Mitski All Points East tickets go on sale?

General sale tickets will be released this Friday 12th April at 10am.

How much do Mitski All Points East tickets cost?

Mitski. Mauricio Santana/Getty Images Mauricio Santana/Getty Images

First release tickets to see this Thursday Girl live at All Points East are set to start around £54.95, a similar price to her UK tour tickets.

How to get Mitski tickets to see All Points East headline show

With Mitski tour tickets selling out very quickly, her All Points East date is set to be a popular one. To be in with the best chance of snagging your ticket, make sure you have your Ticketmaster login details to hand and that you get online nice and early – we'd recommend at least 10 minutes before tickets go on sale.

Check out our guide to how to beat the Ticketmaster queue for even more top insider info.

Who else is headlining All Points East 2024?

Loyle Carner. Jack Hall/Getty Images Jack Hall/Getty Images

It's a star-studded line-up at All Points East this year, with headliners LCD Soundsystem, Loyle Carner, The Postal Service, Death Cab for Cutie and Kaytranada.

There are still more artists to be announced on the bill, with Thundercat, Nas, Pixies, Phoenix and Sleater-Kinney already set to play this summer.

How to get to All Points East in London

This 10-day festival is held in London's Victoria Park, one of the city's oldest parks.

The closest tube stations are Bethnal Green and Mile End, which are about a 15-minute and 25-minute walk respectively.

However, not to worry as there are plenty of nearby bus links, as well as Hackney Downs station for the Overground.

