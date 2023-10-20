Things just keep getting better from there, with more award-winning albums and her recent release My Love Mine All Mine becoming her first song to chart on the Billboard Hot 100.

It's no surprise that she's gained the popularity she has – there's no one writing songs like Mitski. Her music is raw and unbridled, with confessional lyrics about love, loneliness and identity. Her talent has gained her a wide following of die-hard fans, including Iggy Pop, Florence Welch and former president Barack Obama.

Now Your Best American Girl is embarking on a 2024 tour in the month of May, hitting just a handful of major cities. It's the perfect opportunity to see your First Love in Late Spring.

We've put together the ultimate guide to getting Mitski tickets so that you won't miss out and think It Should've Been Me. It's sure to be a weepy, cathartic, unmissable tour, and who knows, you might even see some of the RadioTimes.com team there...

Mitski is going on a shorter tour, with multiple dates in big UK and Ireland cities. Here's a full list of dates and venues:

When do tickets for Mitski's 2024 tour go on sale?

As with many artists nowadays, tickets for Mitski's tour are being released in a number of stages. The O2 pre-sale began on Ticketmaster at 10am on 17th October and will run until 9am on 20th October.

The next stage is the Spotify pre-sale on Ticketmaster, reserved for super fans, which will take place for the London shows from 10am on 18th October until 9am on 20th October, before the general on sale tickets are released at 10am on Friday 20th October.

With regards to the Dublin show, there is an artist presale, Spotify pre-sale and Three+ pre-sale, all of which will take place from 10am on 18th October until 10pm on 19th October, before general on sale tickets are released at 10am on 20th October.

How much do Mitski UK tour tickets cost?

At the time of writing, Mitski UK tour tickets start from £40 for seats, with some seated tickets going up to £65, and from £56 for standing.

How to get Mitski tickets 2024

If you haven't been lucky enough to snap up a Ticketmaster or Spotify pre-sale code, no need to worry. Simply log on to Ticketmaster on the morning of Friday 20th October (we recommend logging on at least 10 minutes before tickets go on sale at 10am) to access general sale tickets.

To ensure your ticket, be sure to follow all our advice on how to beat the Ticketmaster queue.

