Blethyn has now thanked fans for their well wishes since the news was announced, admitting that it will be hard saying goodbye to DCI Vera Stanhope.

"Many thanks to everyone for your good wishes," she said in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter). "So very much appreciated. Getting ready to start filming series 14 of Vera next week. Gonna be hard saying farewell."

Not much is yet known about what will take place in the final two episodes of Vera, but it is expected that David Leon will reprise his role as DI Joe Ashworth once more, having returned to the role in season 13.

More like this

Following the news, Blethyn said in a statement: "Working on Vera has been a joy from beginning to end, and I'm said to be saying cheerio.

"But I am so proud of our achievements over the last 14 years. I'll be forever grateful to the wonderful Ann Cleeves, who created Vera, and to Elaine Collins, who saw fit to cast me in the role.

Brenda Blethyn. ITV

"The producers, dream cast and crew have been fabulous, and I'm going to miss them, but I won't forget their huge talent, the camaraderie, laughter or kindness we shared, nor the friendship of the people of the North East and our fans worldwide.

"Thank you from the bottom of my heart."

Read more:

Executive producer and creative director of production company Silverprint Pictures, Kate Bartlett, added: "It is the end of an era and has been an extraordinary journey over 14 amazing series of Vera.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

"So many wonderful and talented people have been involved in the making of Vera across all the series, but none of us would be here without two incredible women: firstly, the absolutely extraordinary talent of the inimitable Brenda Blethyn. She is brilliant as DCI Vera Stanhope, a truly iconic character of our times.

"And - of course - the amazing Ann Cleeves, author of the original novels and creator of DCI Vera Stanhope. We will all be very sad to say goodbye to Brenda and everyone involved in making the show."

Vera season 14 will arrive soon. Previous episodes are available to watch on ITVX, while seasons are also available on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free BritBox trial here.

You can also purchase instalments from any series on Amazon Prime Video. You can buy the first of Ann Cleeves's Vera novels now.

Advertisement

To find out what else is on, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide or visit our dedicated Drama hub. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.