Let’s take a look at the top Amazon Prime Day deals and some early Black Friday predictions to see which sales event is best suited to you.

What is good about Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day is particularly good for essentials such as kitchen and household appliances. For more information about this, we asked our friends over at BBC Good Food for some intel.

Natalie Bass, Digital Reviews Writer for bbcgoodfood.com, said: “Prime Day is a great opportunity to get a good deal on those kitchen appliances you might have had your eye on for a while. Air-fryers, for example, have become a must-have appliance for many households”.

The BBC Good Food team always keep an eye out for the latest deals and trends, which is why they’re able to compare the savings and stock levels from last year to this year, as Natalie says: “Unlike last year, when we saw stock shortages of air-fryers across several retailers, there’s a wide range of popular models currently on offer. The Ninja Foodi Dual Zone air-fryer, which our expert reviews team rated 5/5 stars, is currently available from Amazon with 31 per cent off. There’s also 50 per cent off the Cosori Air-Fryer Lite at Cosori, which we rated 4.5/5 stars in testing”.

But it’s not all about air-fryers! This Amazon Prime Big Deal Days, we’ve seen impressive offers on top-rated coffee machines, stand mixers, slow cookers and microwaves from a range of brands. For instance, you can now get 50 per cent off the Kenwood kMix stand mixer at Currys – that’s a saving of £240.

Tech items which have been released a while ago are also good to snap-up in Prime Day events. In comparison to new releases, such as the Huawei Watch GT 4 and Nothing Phone (2), holding out for Black Friday won’t make too much difference in terms of savings.

Here are the best Amazon Prime Big Deal Days savings we’ve seen so far.

For top savings this Prime Day, take a look at the Hayu and Lionsgate Plus bundle.

Best Amazon Prime Day October 2023 deals

Save over £125 on the Google Pixel 7

Google Pixel 7 Google

What’s the deal: For a limited time only, you can save £125.01 (or 18 per cent) on the Google Pixel 7 at Amazon.

Why we chose it: As always, when RadioTimes.com suggests an offer, we'll say why we think it's a good deal, whether that's because it's the biggest saving we've seen so far on the product, the retailer happens to have free delivery, or it's the first time the item has been discounted.

For the Google Pixel 7, we've selected this deal because we're big fans of the smartphone. We awarded it the best for simple interface in our best smartphones for older people guide, and gave it 4.5 stars in our Google Pixel 7 review.

Buy the Google Pixel 7 for £699 £573.99 (save £125.01 or 18%) at Amazon

Cosori Air-Fryer Lite

Cosori

What’s the deal: Kitchenware brand Cosori has discounted its smart air-fryer by a huge 50 per cent. The Cosori Air-Fryer Lite usually costs £99.99, but now you can get your hands on it for just £49.99.

Why we chose it: As BBC Good Food's Digital Reviews Writer said, there were stock shortages of air-fryers last year. Demand for air-fryers skyrocketed from the end of summer, with many manufacturers suffering from stock shortages over the Christmas shopping period. So, if you're keen to secure an air-fryer we would strike while the iron is hot, as they say!

For more information on the cheapest air fryer deal we've seen, be sure to check out our article.

Google Pixel Buds Pro

Google

What’s the deal: This Amazon Prime Big Deal Days has a fantastic 25 per cent off the Google Pixel Buds Pro, taking the wireless earbuds from £199 to £148.99.

Why we chose it: When we announced the Google Pixel Buds Pro release date back in July last year, we were particularly impressed with the long 31-hour battery life, the built-in Google Assistant which listens to your voice commands, and the wireless charging capability.

Buy Google Pixel Buds Pro for £199 £148.99 (save £50.01 or 25%) at Amazon

What deals we expect for Black Friday 2023

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are notoriously good for technology deals, as well as gadgets and appliances including electric toothbrushes, hair styling devices, and vacuums.

The RadioTimes.com team got stuck into the Black Friday savings last year, and the top offers included Bose headphone deals — which had the lowest ever price on the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds — a FIFA 23 saving, and plenty of SIM-only deals from trusted mobile networks Three, O2, and EE.

But what is Gaming Editor and host of One More Life podcast, Rob Leane predicting for Black Friday? He said: “Black Friday is always an exciting time for gamers, as it's often your last chance to get cut-price stock before the busy Christmas season kicks off. If there's anything that gaming retailers are trying to shift ahead of the festive crush, this is probably when you'll see price cuts.

"This year, with the new slimline version of the PS5 now announced, players might be hoping to see a price cut on the original chunkier edition of the PlayStation 5. Only time will tell if that prediction comes true, though!"

When is Black Friday?

Black Friday is taking place on Friday 24th November 2023, and Cyber Monday is taking place the following Monday, on Monday 27th November.

How do you know if something is a good deal?

Allow us to let you into our deals spotting tips and tricks. The RadioTimes.com team uses the free Amazon price tracker, camelcamelcamel, to monitor product prices on Amazon, and help us decide when to strike.

Some other top tips for spotting a good deal include ones that will keep you safe when shopping online. Be sure to shop at a reputable site and one that you recognise, to never give out your personal information — Amazon, for example, will never reach out to you and ask for personal information such as your bank details — and remember, that if a deal looks too good to be true, it probably is.

Happy sales shopping!

