There are savings to be made on some of the best wireless earbuds out there, plus laptops, TVs and phones, all at newly discounted prices. There are also some fantastic offers available on stand-out PlayStation games like Returnal, which recently won best game at the BAFTA Games Awards .

Spring has sprung, or at least AO's spring deals have. The new sale is chock-full of opportunities to save on top tech from brands like Samsung, Shark, LG, HP, Honor and more!

Plus, the retailer has promised that 'if you find your product cheaper' AO will match the price!

Below we've picked out some of the very best deals on brands we've tested and games we've enjoyed.

AO spring deals: best deals live today

Returnal (PS5)

Returnal recently picked up the 'best game' accolade at the BAFTA Games Awards, which is no mean feat.

This frenetic sci-fi adventure sees players take on the role of Selene (pictured above) after she crash-lands on an alien planet. The 'roguelike' adventure features an element of time-looping too as Selene attempts to uncover the mysteries of the game's central plot.

Aside from an arresting central story, the game packs plenty of action and gorgeous visuals. Now it's down from £60 to £50.

Beats Studio Buds

The Beats Studio Buds are a fantastic pair of wireless earbuds. They're comfortable, easy to use and they look great.

In our full Beats Studio Buds review we gave them a four-star rating. They're a great package altogether thanks to their user experience and – while the sound could still be improved – we thought they sounded pretty good too. They miss out on Apple's H1 chip, but still deliver very listenable sound.

AO is only offering a small discount on these right now, but as with all Beats and Apple products (Apple now owns the Beats brand), discounts are hard to come by.

Beats Studio Buds | £109 £99 (save £10 or 9%)

Spider-Man Miles Morales: Ultimate Edition

Spider-Man: Miles Morales is one of the stand-out title on the market right now, especially for fans of Marvel.

It's earned a place on our best PS5 games list thanks to its amazing visuals, engrossing story and knockout action.

Samsung UE65TU8300 65-inch smart TV

This Samsung UE65TU8300 65-inch TV might be a slightly older model now, having been released in 2020, but it still offers some fantastic features including 4K Ultra HD picture quality.

It's a smart TV too, so it's easy to access all your favourite streaming services, films and shows.

Now AO has snipped £100 off the price, it's down to £499.

Samsung UE65TU8300 | £599 £499 (save £100 or 17%)

Honor 50

The Honor 50 is a very good mid-range smartphone from emergent Chinese brand, Honor.

It's wonderfully designed, packs the Google apps that similar Huawei phones lack and offers a 120Hz display. In our full Honor 50 review we enjoyed our time testing the phone and rated it as an interesting addition to the mid-range marketplace.

When we tested the phone it cost £449, now it's down to £399 on AO.

When does the AO spring sale end?

Deals are available right now and the 'Spring deals' sale from AO will continue until 4th May.

That's plenty of time to bag deals on top TVs, phones and games. For more great deals from AO, follow the link below and browse the full sale.

