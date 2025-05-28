Both the Disc and Digital have been cut with the former now costing just £389.99 and the latter £339.99. The PS5 Pro has also been discounted to £654.99 – saving £45.

The reduction is part of the wider PlayStation Days of Play sale which sees discounts across a range of PS5 consoles and accessories.

Lasting from now until the 12th of June, this sale is a highlight of the year for PS5 fans and a great way to grab an exclusive saving on your next gaming upgrade.

Here's the particulars of the sale and what you need to do.

How much is the PS5 discount in this year's PlayStation Days of Play?

The PS5 has been reduced by £90 – for both the Disc and Digital.

This is the best price drop we've seen on the console since Black Friday 2023, taking the cost of the Disc to £389.99 and the Digital to £339.99.

The PS5 Pro has also been cut from £699.99 to £654.99, saving you £45.

How long does the PS5 Days of Play offer last?

This PS5 deal will run from 28th May to 12th June 2025 as part of the official PlayStation Days of Play sale.

The wider sale includes discounts on PlayStation accessories like the PSVR2, Pulse Explore Earbuds and DualSense Controllers.

How to get the PS5 Days of Play discount in the UK

Simply head over to the official PlayStation website to find the best deals before Thursday 12th June.

