Normally, Amazon Music will set you back £10.99 a month, which means you would be saving nearly £44 on millions of songs from your favourite artists. You would also be accessing thousands of audiobooks and hit podcasts, all ad-free.

After your four months are up the deal will automatically renew at £10.99, or, in the case of non-Amazon Prime members, it will renew for £11.99 after three months.

Here's what you need to know.

Get four months' free Amazon Music Unlimited

How to get four months' free Amazon Music Unlimited

To get your four months' for free, simply head over to Amazon Music and select 'sign in'. You can then set up your own subscription and claim the offer.

When does this Amazon Music Unlimited deal end?

This offer will run from 18th June to 14th July 2025.

After the four months are up, your subscription will automatically renew for £10.99 a month.

Remember if you're not an Amazon Prime member, the deal will only last for three months and renew at £11.99 after.

What is included in Amazon Music Unlimited?

At Amazon Music Unlimited, you get unlimited access to 100 million songs ad-free and on demand, top podcasts ad-free, the largest catalogue of audiobooks from Audible, and you can experience HD and Spatial Audio: this is the highest-quality streaming audio which lets you hear music the way the artist intended, with more clarity, richness, and emotion.

Amazon Music Unlimited will usually set you back £11.99 (if you're a non-Prime member) and £10.99 (if you're a Prime member).

