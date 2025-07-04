This year's Amazon Prime Day will last four days – from Tuesday 8th July until Friday 11th July – and it promises plenty of savings on tech and homeware items, as well as Amazon-own services.

Plus, for the first time ever, Amazon will introduce 'Today’s Big Deals': themed deals which are curated exclusively for Prime members. These Big Deals will include the 'New Deal Drop' offers, which will launch at midnight every day throughout Prime Day.

With so many offers promised for Prime Day, it can be overwhelming to know where to start; how can you tell which deals are genuine? And how can you make the most of Prime Day without feeling like you've overspent?

Amazon Prime Day 2025 isn't the RadioTimes.com team's first rodeo, having covered sales events such as Black Friday, Cyber Monday and Spring Deal Days for years now, so you can trust that our advice has first-hand experience from seasoned deals finders.

Start your 30-day free Amazon Prime trial

Jump to:

How to get ready for Amazon Prime Day 2025

Amazon Prime Day 2025. Amazon

As we mentioned earlier, the RadioTimes.com team have been monitoring sales events for a number of years, including Amazon specific deals days such as Prime Day and Spring Deal Days, and we've picked up a number of top tips along the way to help you get ready ahead of Prime Day.

Sign up to Prime . To take advantage of Amazon’s Prime Day offers, you need to be signed up to Amazon Prime.

. To take advantage of Amazon’s Prime Day offers, you need to be signed up to Amazon Prime. Create personalised deal notifications . Prime members can set up personalised deal notifications to be alerted products of their choice have new offers available.

. Prime members can set up personalised deal notifications to be alerted products of their choice have new offers available. Start or update a wish list. Shoppers can create a wish list at Amazon ahead of Prime Day with items they're hoping will be discounted, and similarly to the deal notifications, if the items are reduced in price, they'll be the first to know.

Start your 30-day free Amazon Prime trial

Are Prime Day deals for Prime members only?

Yes! Prime Day deals are for Prime members only.

You can sign up to Prime at any time over the sales period, and you'll get a 30-day free trial to start you off, before Prime renews at £8.99 per month.

Not only will signing up to Prime get you access to Prime Day 2025, but you'll also get same- and next-day delivery, and perks such as Amazon Video, Amazon Music and Prime Reading.

Start your 30-day free Amazon Prime trial

How can I spot a genuine deal during Prime Day?

It can be easy to get carried away when you see a saving on an item you've wanted for a while, but it's important to take a beat to consider if the deal is legitimate. But what do we mean by this? And how can you tell if a deal is genuine?

For the best recommendations and handy information, you can always trust RadioTimes.com. We've been monitoring sales events for years, and we're more than used to sifting the real deals from the duds, especially when putting together our monthly offers pages such as Xbox Series X deals and Meta Quest 3 offers.

Firstly, we'd recommend taking a look at all the latest Amazon Prime offers we've found, and be sure to head over to our Technology section to check out which products currently have savings. So far, we've spotted a few early deals including four months of free Amazon Music and 50% off Amazon Prime for students.

You can also check the price history of an item using tools such as CamelCamelCamel, which is a free Amazon price tracker.

Plus, be sure to take a look at other UK retailers to see if those sites have greater offers on the item you'd like. We'll go into this in a bit more detail below as retailers, such as Currys, have launched counter sales events.

Calling technology fiends! Sign up for our deals newsletter to get the latest offers on TV tech, streaming, gaming, smart home and more. Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

What to avoid during Amazon Prime Day 2025

The main thing to avoid during Prime Day is an impulse purchase.

We know the feeling all too well: when you see a saving that looks almost too good to be true, purchase it, then resent its arrival, as did you really need a pizza oven as an eighth-floor flat owner?

To combat this, we recommend making the most of Amazon's wish list function and personalised deal notifications. That way, you can input in advance which items you have your eyes on and concentrate on those.

Is Amazon Prime Day worth it?

Yes, we think Prime Day is worth it. However, we recommend considering other UK retailers, such as Currys, before you purchase on Amazon, as you might find a deal cheaper elsewhere.

Prime Day is a brilliant opportunity to bag a saving on Amazon-owned products and services. This year we're expecting huge discounts on Amazon Echos, Amazon Fire Sticks, Kindles, Ring Doorbells, as well as Amazon's streaming services like Prime Video and Amazon Music, and we've already seen four months of free Amazon Music.

Plus, if you're shopping for back-to-university essentials (either for yourself or your kids), Prime Day is a great way to secure a saving. Already, students can secure 50% off Amazon Prime, and we're certain we'll see savings on Amazon-owned services such as Audible and Amazon-owned products like the Kindle.

Prime Day is also usually a big sales event for kitchen and home appliances from brands like Ninja, Shark and Philips — with the sun finally coming out, now is the best time to make the most of this!

Start your 30-day free Amazon Prime trial

What other retailers are running UK sales?

So far, we've seen the following UK retailers offer counter sales to Prime Day:

AO | Great savings across home appliances like fridges, freezers and washing machines.

Argos | Up to 50% off selected brands such as Dyson, Karcher and LEGO.

Currys | 30% off across brands like Samsung, Philips and Shark, with fantastic savings on garden appliances like BBQs.

JD Williams | Save on home, electrical, garden and toys at JD Williams.

Very | Up to 30% off summer savings such as kitchen appliances, gaming, homeware, laptops and more.

Ad

Take a look at the new Nothing Phone (3) UK release date and Nothing Headphone (1) UK release date pages.