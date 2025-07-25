It's thinner, sleeker and has an 11% larger display, the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 is a fantastic upgrade from its predecessor, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 also boasts the 'Ultra experience': ultra AI and ultra camera, but more on this later.

Speaking about the new smartphone, Annika Bizon, Mobile Experience VP of Product and Marketing, said: "We’re entering into a new era of smartphone innovation. As AI becomes the new UI, people need devices that learn, understand and anticipates their needs. The new Galaxy Z Fold7 combines powerful hardware with Galaxy AI in an ultra thin and ultra sleek form factor – supporting people to get things done in previously unimaginable ways".

Check out these Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 deals and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 deals. Plus, we've got everything you need to know about the new Samsung Galaxy Watch 8.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 was available to pre-order from Wednesday 9th July.

General availability will begin from today (Friday 25th July).

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 UK price

With the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 price starting from £1,799 we did expect its successor to have a slightly higher price-tag, however, the brand-new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 smartphone will also start from £1,799 for 12GB RAM + 256GB, £1,899 for 12GB RAM + 512GB, and £2,149 for 16GB RAM + 1TB.

What is the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 design?

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7.

Samsung's new offering boasts its signature foldable design.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 comes in at 8.9mm closed and 4.2mm open, making it 26% thinner than the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6.

For the first time, the new foldable smartphone will have Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 (a strengthened material designed for enhanced drop performance on rough surfaces) and Advanced Armour Aluminium (a resistant alternative to steel), as well as the Corning Gorilla Glass Victus2 that we know and love. This materials ensure that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 is durable and resistant against life's mishaps, such as dropping your new phone down the stairs in John Lewis...

When you open the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, you'll find a brilliant eight-inch AMOLED 2x main display, plus Vision Booster and up to 2,600 nits of peak brightness, which means the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 stays brilliantly visible even in direct sunlight.

The new smartphone comes in Blue Shadow, Silver Shadow and Jetblack colourways, with Mint exclusively available at the Samsung website.

What are the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 specs and features?

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7.

As we mentioned earlier, the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 has the 'Ultra experience', but what does this mean?

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 boasts the AI features we know and love on the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra smartphone, such as the noise reduction in video feature, Gemini Live, and Circle to Search. There are also plenty of AI functionalities for the camera, too, such as Photo Assist, which offers side by side editing, and Enhanced Generative AI, where AI suggests how to edit your photos.

The new Samsung smartphone runs on the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, which offers an improvement in Ray Tracing for all of you gamers, as well as a performance boost of 41% in NPU, 38% in CPU, and 26% of GPU.

As for the camera, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 will have a 200MP ultra camera, a 12MP ultra wide camera and 10MP telephoto camera.

How to buy the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 is available to buy outright from today (Friday 25th July).

Which UK retailers have the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7?

Here's the full list of retailers and mobile networks which are stocking the brand-new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7:

Our hands-on review of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7.

As we mentioned earlier, we were lucky enough to get hands-on time with the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 two days before the Galaxy Unpacked event, and here are our thoughts.

The first thing that struck us is just how thin and lightweight the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 is; the foldable smartphone's dimensions come in at 8.9mm closed and 4.2mm open, making it 26% thinner than its predecessor.

We're also continually impressed with the generative AI features that Samsung implements, such as Circle to Search, which does exactly what its says on the tin: users can Google search by circling, highlighting, or tapping on anything displayed on screen, Enhanced Generative AI on photographs, where Samsung suggests how you should edit your photos (such as removing photobombers), and Gemini Live, which allows users to have a real-time, conversational interaction with Samsung's Gemini AI assistant.

