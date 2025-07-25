Just like we mentioned in our Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 UK release date article, we got exclusive hands-on time with the new foldable and flip smartphones ahead of the Galaxy Unpacked event.

We liked the new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 smartphone for its innovative Flexcam feature, larger cover screen, and thinnest-ever bezel, all of which helps solidify the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 as one of the most stylish smartphones on the market.

Check out these Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 deals and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 deals. Plus, take a look at the new Samsung Galaxy Watch 8.

Jump to:

Just like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Z Flip 7 FE were available to pre-order from Wednesday 9th July at 3pm.

General availability started from this morning (Friday 25th July).

How much does the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 cost?

You might remember that its predecessor, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 had an RRP of £1,049, but what does this mean for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7?

While we expected the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 to come in at a higher price-point, Samsung has surprised us and kept the price of the new flip phone at £1,049 for 12GB RAM + 256GB, and £1,149 for 12GB RAM + 512GB.

The Samsung Z Flip 7 FE is priced slightly lower, at £849 for 8GB RAM +128GB, and £909 for 8GB + 256GB.

What is the new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 design?

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 comes in at 4.1-inches on the display cover screen, which is larger than its predecessor, with a 6.7-inch display when open.

The new flip phone also boasts its thinnest bezel yet, at just 1.25mm. However, don't be fooled by this tiny hinge, it sure is mighty! While the hinge comes in at 30% thinner than the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6, it's an armour flex hinge.

Like the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 comes with the handy Now Bar on the display cover screen; the Now Bar offers personalised insights such as live notifications, music, and routines.

This smartphone comes in Blue Shadow, Jetblack and Coral colourways, with Mint exclusively available at the official Samsung website.

What are the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 specs and features?

Before we get into all of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7's incredible features, we want to quickly talk about one that has blown us away: an AI feature that allows you to screenshot your favourite content creator's photos, and the Samsung smartphone will tell you exactly what filters they've used! Perfect for your next Instagram-worthy snap.

Other AI features include Flexcam: share your camera with AI and enter a conversation with your smartphone to ask about things such as 'is my outfit weather appropriate?'.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 comes with a 50MP wide camera, 10MP main camera, and 12MP ultra wide camera. You can also make use of the auto zoom and zoom slider features, which ensure all of your photos and videos will be in focus.

The new smartphone has 31-hours of playback on a single charge, and the battery is made up of 100% recycled cobalt and 100% recycled lithium.

How to buy the new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Z Flip 7 FE are available to buy right now.

Which UK retailers have the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7?

We've written out the full list of retailers and mobile networks which are stocking the brand-new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Z Flip 7 FE:

To be one of the first to bag a bargain with Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 deals, stay up to date with our Technology newsletter.

Calling technology fiends! Sign up for our newsletter to receive the latest reviews, insights and offers, covering everything from TVs to new gaming tech. Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Our hands-on review of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7

The Technology team have always loved the innovative look of the Samsung flip phones, so much so, that we're eagerly awaiting our mobile contract ending so that we can get our hands on the new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7.

We all know that the noughties are having a resurgence, with baggy denim and cargos firmly overtaking skinny jeans, scrunchies accessorising the hair of every youngster in London, and Gen Z taking ownership of metal belts and Ugg boots. So the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 is very on-trend.

But what is style without substance? Luckily, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 has plenty of interesting AI features such as Circle to Search, Ask Gemini and Flexcam.

Plus, the thinnest-ever bezel makes the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 look extra sleek, and we like that the cover screen has gone up in size, which means that the Now Bar insights are even more accessible.

What's different about the new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE?

For the first time on a foldable smartphone, Samsung has introduced an FE device, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE.

Typically, FEs are more affordable alternatives to a flagship device, as we see on the Samsung Galaxy S24 and S24 FE. The same is true about the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE boasts the same display, camera and AI features as the flagship smartphone, however, it comes in less colourways, in just Black and White.

Ad

Speaking of new releases, here's how you can pre-order the new Google Pixel 10 and Google Pixel Watch 4.