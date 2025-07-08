The standard Kindle is currently at its lowest price so far this year, now costing £74.99 instead of the usual £94.99.

The Kindle Colorsoft – Amazon's fancy new colour e-reader – has also been reduced alongside older models like the Kindle Paperwhite, and even the tablet e-reader Kindle Scribe.

All have seen price cuts of at least 20% which is likely to be one of the biggest savings this year. Here's a closer look at what you can get and for more details here's our guide to when does Amazon Prime Day start?

Is Kindle on sale this Amazon Prime Day?

Short answer: Yes. There are four Kindle models currently on sale for Amazon Prime Day: the standard Kindle, Kindle Paperwhite, Kindle Colorsoft and Kindle Scribe, as well as their corresponding kids versions.

The cheapest model on sale right now is the standard Kindle for £74.99, however the biggest saving is on the Colorsoft which now costs £184.99, down from £269.99.

Best Amazon Prime Day Kindle deals available in the UK today

Kindle Matcha | £94.99 £74.99 (save £20 or 21%)

Amazon

What's the deal: The classic Kindle is now available for £74.99, down from £94.99. This is for the device in original black and matcha green.

Why we chose it: If you've been waiting to bag a Kindle for some time, this is your sign to take it. The device hasn't dropped this low in price all year.

Buy Kindle Matcha for £94.99 £74.99 (save £20 or 21%) at Amazon

Kindle Colorsoft | £269.99 £184.99 (save £85 or 31%)

Amazon

What's the deal: The Kindle Colorsoft – Kindle's first in-colour e-reader – has been reduced by a whole 31%, taking it down to £184.99 in the Prime Day sael.

Why we chose it: For the first time, e-reader owners can access Kindle's 15 million titles with a full-colour palette, meaning travel guides, cookbooks, comics and graphic novels can be viewed as intended. The Kindle Colorsoft comes with "nature's full palette" and you can even highlight passages with yellow, orange, blue, or pink, and search for your highlights by colour.

Buy Kindle Colorsoft for £269.99 £184.99 (save £85 or 31%) at Amazon

Kindle Paperwhite | £159.99 £135.99 (save £25 or 21%)

Kindle Paperwhite Amazon

What's the deal: The Kindle Paperwhite has also undergone an cost cut and now costs £135.99.

Why we chose it: The next-generation Kindle Paperwhite has a seven-inch display with a higher contrast ratio and 25% faster page turns. It also has a better battery that can last up to 12 weeks and an adjustable reading light.

Buy Kindle Paperwhite for £159.99 £135.99 (save £25 or 21%) at Amazon

Kindle Scribe | £379.99 £279.99 (save £100 or 26%)

Amazon

What's the deal: The Kindle Scribe was re-released for £379.99 at Amazon and now has been reduced by a whopping £100. You can buy it for £279.99.

Why we chose it: The Kindle Scribe is where tablet and e-reader combine, it's the ultimate study device, with the ability to mark-up and highlight work as well as read.

Buy Kindle Scribe with Premium Pen for £379.99 £279.99 (save £100 or 26%) at Amazon

Calling technology fiends! Sign up for our newsletter to receive the latest reviews, insights and offers, covering everything from TVs to new gaming tech. Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Kindle Kids | £114 £89.99 (save £25 or 22%)

Kindle Kids Amazon

What's the deal: The Kindle Kids and Kindle Kids Paperwhite have both been reduced by 21%, taking the standard Kids model to £89.99 and the Paperwhite to £134.99.

Why we chose it: If you have little ones, this is the ideal time to scoop up an early Christmas or birthday present.

Ad

For more deals check out the best Nintendo Switch 2 offers, plus the full list of Nintendo Switch 2 accessories.