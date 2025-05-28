This is the lowest the headset has cost this year, although we did see it drop even lower to £329.99 in the 2024 Boxing Day sales.

The saving is available for both the PSVR2 on its own and in a bundle with the Horizon Call of the Mountain game.

Alongside the headset, you can also find savings on other PS5 accessories like DualSense controllers and the Pulse Explore earbuds, as well as the PS5 Slim and PS5 Pro consoles themselves.

Here's everything you need to know about this latest offer.

Buy the PSVR2 for £399.99 £354.99 (save £45 or 11%) at PlayStation

How long does this PSVR2 deal last in the UK?

This offer, and the entire PlayStation Days of Play sale, will run from 28th May to 12th June 2025. That gives you just over two weeks to grab the saving.

How to get the PSVR2 Days of Play discount in the UK

Get yourself over to PlayStation's official website to grab this saving. While you're there, you can also shop the other Days of Play deals like £90 off the PS5 and £25 off the PS Pulse Explore Earbuds.

