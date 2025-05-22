However, to anyone afraid they might not be able to lay their hands on the device before Christmas, a new hope has sprung up from the far-flung corners of the internet.

Currys has finally launched its own Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders and has two additional bundles on offer.

As well as being able to order the Nintendo Switch 2 outright, you can also buy the device with in a package with Mario Kart World, the Switch 2 Camera, Street Fighter 6 and a microSD Express Memory Card. Or, you can buy the console with Mario Kart World, The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom & Breath of the Wild, a Carrying Case and Screen Protector.

Admittedly, both of these bundles cost £579 – £184 more than the standalone Switch 2 – but they are less likely to sell out as quickly because of the additional cost. So if you're absolutely desperate to get your Switch 2 ordered, we'd strongly suggest opting for this bundle.

Calling technology fiends! Sign up for our newsletter to receive the latest reviews, insights and offers, covering everything from TVs to new gaming tech. Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

What Nintendo Switch 2 stock is available at Currys?

The Nintendo Switch 2 on its own is now available at Currys, however like all UK retailers, stock is already running low. So, alternatively you can shop two bundles which contain the Switch, Mario Kart World, and additional games and accessories.

Ad

You can also take a look at deals pages like the best Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge deals and the best Nintendo Switch offers.