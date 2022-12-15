It's a fun little game, and it's definitely suitable for your kids (which you might be looking for after Miles Morales received a 16+ PEGI rating). However, while this doesn't mean the game is a walk in the park. It's actually pretty challenging, which won't be a surprise for fans of other LEGO games.

2017's LEGO Marvel Superheroes 2 is arguably even better than its 2013 predecessor. In an epic battle against Kang the Conqueror, the team of heroes must fight through vibranium mines, Asgard, and many other fantastical realms to save the world.

If you find yourself struggling (or if your little one is) then we might just have something to help you. We'll share the full list of cheat codes for the game below. We won't tell if you won't!

How to use cheats in LEGO Marvel Superheroes 2

First, though, we should tell you how to use the codes. You'll need to head to the Avengers' mansion, and go to Gwenpool's room. Once you're there, you'll be able to punch in the codes! It's a pretty simple process, then, once you know where to look. With that sorted, read on for the codes!

Full list of LEGO Marvel Superheroes 2 cheat codes

Once you're in Gwenpool's room, these are the cheat codes. They'll unlock a playable character in the game, there and then! Here's the list of codes and their respective character:

BCR7QJ - Ant-Man

- Ant-Man QG3VH9 - Baby Groot (Ravager)

- Baby Groot (Ravager) M68P3L - Captain Britain

- Captain Britain CDS278 - Crimson Dynamo

- Crimson Dynamo S947TP - Darkstar

- Darkstar GAVK9R - Giant-Man

- Giant-Man LBYT59 - Grandmaster (Ragnarok)

- Grandmaster (Ragnarok) XG7SAL - Green Goblin

- Green Goblin G6K2VM - Hawkeye

- Hawkeye NCMJU4 - Hellcow

- Hellcow 5G7HFS - Hulkling

- Hulkling JDNQMV - Loki

- Loki HCE926 - Maestro

- Maestro UUTZNC - Militant

- Militant BK9B3Y - Misty Knight

- Misty Knight HL7L7Y - Ragnarok

- Ragnarok JD9GQA - Scarlet Spider

- Scarlet Spider D6LJ4P - Songbird

- Songbird RMADXF - Spider-Man UK

- Spider-Man UK CW9BRS - Spider-Woman

- Spider-Woman 4U9DAT - Vision (Civil War)

- Vision (Civil War) 7KDY3L - Vulture (Homecoming)

- Vulture (Homecoming) 8KD3F6 - Winter Soldier

Now that you have the whole team, happy world-saving!

