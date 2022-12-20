Trilogy-capper LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham pulls the focus away from the iconic superhero, however, focusing on the entire roster of DC characters in a storyline that sees the Justice League team up with the Legion of Doom.

Along with the Dark Knight films and the Arkham games , the LEGO Batman series is yet another fantastic trilogy telling the tales of the Caped Crusader.

This is still a LEGO game, of course, so along with the trademark humour - largely delivered by the game's guide Conan O'Brien - there are cheats galore for character unlocks, double studs and even comic book-inspired fight captions.

Here's a full list of cheat codes in LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham and how to use them.

How to cheat in LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham

If you're a long-time fan of the series, then thankfully using cheat codes is very much the same as using LEGO Batman 2 cheats. However for a refresher, see a step-by-step guide below:

Once in-game, hit the pause button and click on 'Extras'. Select the first option 'Enter Code'. Using the on-screen arrows, enter your chosen cheat code (see below). Once you have submitted the code, the name of the cheat will flash up on the screen if successful. To use extras, scroll down the Extras menu and click on your desired cheat to activate.

Cheats in the LEGO series are built into the game and can be used without consequence, so trophies and achievements will not be affected. If you'd rather not cheat you can unlock all of these items during normal gameplay - it will just take a tad longer!

If you'd like a visual guide, see this YouTube tutorial below:

Full list of LEGO Batman 3 cheat codes

Now you know how to cheat, all you need is the all-important codes - so here's the full list sorted by character codes and extras cheats.

LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham Character Codes

Entering the codes below will unlock the corresponding DC character - including a little LEGO Kevin Smith:

V3GTHB - Aquaman

- Aquaman ZGCEAJ - Atrocitus

- Atrocitus XZKLKQ - Bane

- Bane 4LS32K - Batgirl

- Batgirl ZWQPJD - Batman (Planet X, Zur-En-Arrh)

- Batman (Planet X, Zur-En-Arrh) YC3KZZ - Beast Boy

- Beast Boy APEKBV - Blue Beetle

- Blue Beetle 5SW59X - Deathstroke

- Deathstroke 4HRERD - Doctor Fate

- Doctor Fate NQ46RC - The Fierce Flame

- The Fierce Flame FQ4ESE - Frankenstein

- Frankenstein 95U7BM - Giganta

- Giganta 9WYGLP - The Joker

- The Joker J6ANCT - Kevin Smith

- Kevin Smith B5ABPQ - Lobo

- Lobo S7GSDE - Music Meister

- Music Meister N9CZ7S - Nightwing

- Nightwing H2VB8Z - Plastic Man

- Plastic Man TRQTPS - Red Hood

- Red Hood QDQ3YL - Superboy

LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham Extras Codes

These codes will unlock Extras, which can be activated by clicking on them in the Extras menu. We like the Festive Hats for a Batman Returns-esque Christmas feel:

PHHGPH - Festive Hats

- Festive Hats EWTPKA - Fight Captions

- Fight Captions JYJAFX - Minikit Detector

- Minikit Detector KNJBD8 - Quest Detector

- Quest Detector 5MZ73E - Studs x2

That's all the cheat codes for LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham - we'll be sure to update this list if there are any surprise additions!

