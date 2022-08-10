With the online component of FIFA 22 being a huge part of the game, it helps to know when the servers are offline and when planned downtime is scheduled.

Is FIFA down? Whenever players experience connectivity issues or other problems with the EA Sports football game, they're bound to ask that question.

So, keep on reading and we'll help you answer the big questions you've got about the current FIFA 22 server status.

Is FIFA 22 down?

The official EA website claims that FIFA 22 is not down at the time of this article being written.

On the EA site, there is a healthy-looking green status indicator being shown across PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch and Google Stadia.

However, a note from the developers does say, "Getting a 'game file integrity issue' error in FIFA 22? We're looking into it." So you might want to check back in later if you're seeing that message.

How to check if EA servers are down

Whenever you want to know if the EA servers are officially down, it's best to check the official EA website, which appears to be updated regularly with server status information.

If the EA site doesn't seem to tally up with your experiences, it's also worth checking Down Detector, a community-generated site where players can log their issues and see if anyone else is currently having problems as well.

There's also a comment section on there, which can come in handy if you're trying to work out what's going on. Beyond that, it can't hurt to see what the developers are saying on the official FIFA Twitter account. Hopefully your issues won't last long!

