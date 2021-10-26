How to find diamonds in Minecraft (and what you can do with them)

Diamonds are a girl’s best friend, but how do you find diamonds in Minecraft? That’s a fine question, and we’ve got the answer you seek right here.

Advertisement

Crafting is one of the many possible things to do in the game, and you can make all sorts of things if you have the right ingredients at your disposal. This is why a lot of people are keen to get their hands on as many diamonds as possible – they are one of the best supplies to have in the game when it comes to crafting.

For the latest news and expert tips on getting the best deals this year, take a look at our Black Friday 2021 and Cyber Monday 2021 guides.

But where are these shiny blue diamonds, and what can you do with them once you have them? Here’s all your Minecraft diamond information!

How to find diamonds in Minecraft

Want to find Minecraft diamonds? Well, you are going to have to dig deep – quite literally. You can only find diamonds in Minecraft underground.

Diamonds live quite far below ground, so you are going to want to make sure that you have an iron pickaxe (or something equally tough) before you even attempt to find them.

Grab a few torches, too, as you will want something to light the way once you head down – you might also want to bring some food as you may be gone for some time.

Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. You'll never miss a thing... Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Thanks, you are now signed up to our daily TV and entertainment newsletters! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our daily TV and entertainment newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Once you’re ready to find some diamonds in Minecraft, you will want to dig down to L15 – it is only here and further down that you will find them.

When digging, do so diagonally (that bit is important) and be wary of running into certain types of enemies as you make your way down. Nowhere is safe, it seems!

The key here is to light your way with torches so you don’t lose where you are, and to keep your wits about you, so don’t slip or stumble into a scary situation.

If you’re more of a visual learning, the video below should help you find diamonds in Minecraft:

What can you do with diamonds in Minecraft?

Diamonds are amazing items for crafting in Minecraft, and you will be able to make some great things if you get enough of them.

The diamond axe is just one example of what you could create using diamonds, and other items like enchanting tables and jukeboxes also come from precious diamonds.

In short, stock up on as many diamonds as you can in Minecraft, as they will definitely come in handy before too long.

Read more on Minecraft: How to tame a fox in Minecraft | How to make a saddle in Minecraft | Is Minecraft free? | Minecraft cheat codes and commands | Best Minecraft servers | Minecraft Realms | Best Minecraft seeds | Best Minecraft Mods | Best Minecraft shaders | Best Minecraft skins | Best Minecraft texture packs | Minecraft Enchantments | Minecraft house Blueprints | Minecraft How to Train Your Dragon DLC | How to build a house in Minecraft | How to install Minecraft Forge | How to make a Minecraft map | Minecraft Villager jobs explained | Minecraft Eye of Ender | Minecraft versions explained | Minecraft skin editor | Minecraft toys | Minecraft Dungeons update | Minecraft Xbox Game Pass for PC release date | Minecraft Wild Update

Follow Radio Times Gaming on Twitter for all the latest insights. Or if you’re looking for something to watch, see our TV Guide.

Advertisement

Visit our video game release schedule for all upcoming games on consoles. Swing by our hubs for more Gaming and Technology news.