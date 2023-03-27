FIFA 23 FUT Birthday swaps, rewards and token tracker explained
Happy, happy birthday, from all of us to you!
Knowing we might struggle with what to get them on this 14th anniversary, EA Sports has instead given us a little something to celebrate the FUT Birthday party. We’re sure we could have pulled together to buy the developers a cake or something.
That’s right, FIFA Ultimate Team is now 14 years old. We remember when it was still in nappies, packing Rooney cards and now look at it, a true behemoth of the gaming scene. How time flies.
To celebrate the online mode’s birthday, EA Sports has added an FUT Birthday promo event to FIFA 23. This event brings in special new FUT Birthday ICON cards, Player Items, and more rewards which you can unlock by making use of Swap Tokens. All Birthday player cards will launch with five-star weak foot or skills upgrades. You can pack both separately.
If you’re keen to unlock some fan favourite cards from previous FIFA games and some new ICONs cards, here is everything you need to know about the FIFA 23 FUT Birthday event. Read on below to find out how swaps and tokens work, to see a list of rewards, and to see all of the new cards revealed so far.
How do FUT Birthday swaps work?
You can earn rewards for your FIFA 23 Ultimate Team squad by trading in Birthday Swap Tokens. In total, you can earn 30 Birthday Swap Tokens to spend in game on new items.
You should unlock these Swap Tokens by completing Objectives, Squad Building Challenges (SBCs) and in the FUT Store during the promo event which lasts up until Friday 7th April. Trade in those Swap Tokens for rewards via corresponding SBCs.
It’s worth noting that each reward can only be redeemed once, so make good use of those limited Swap Tokens!
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
FUT Birthday token tracker
The complete list of confirmed FUT Birthday Swap Tokens and how to unlock them is as follows:
- Magnússon | Log in to FUT | Expires 7th April
- Ementa | Complete FGS Challenge 10 SBC | Expires 27th March
- Oduah | Purchase in the FUT Store for 90K | Expired
- Hofman | First Owner Fiesta (Win a match in FUT Friendly: Homegrown Eleven) | Expires 28th March
- Gibbs | Win three FUT Friendly Silver Lounge matches | Expires 29th March
- Aguado | Complete Denmark V Finland SBC | Expires 30th March
- Ibrahim | Score two goals per match in four different Squad Battles or Rivals (semi-pro and up) | Expires 31st March
- Jurcec | Complete FUT Birthday Daily Login Upgrade SBC four times | Expires 7th April
- Silvera | Score four finesse goals in Squad Battles or Rivals (semi-pro and up) | Expires 7th April
- McGlynn | Complete FUT Birthday Daily Login Upgrade SBC 10 times | Expires 7th April
- Isac | Complete FUT Birthday Daily Login Upgrade SBC seven times | Expires 7th April
- Günther | Purchase in the FUT Store for 85K | Expires 31st March
- Waleed | Complete FUT 15 SBC | Expires 31st March
- Priso | Complete FUT 16 SBC | Expires 1st April
- Ewolo | Complete FUT 17 SBC | Expires 2nd April
More Swap Token challenges will be made available soon. Check back here to see the full list when it's confirmed.
FUT Birthday rewards explained
Once you've earned some FUT Birthday Swap Tokens, you can then spend them to earn some rewards. You'll need to head to the corresponding SBCs to trade in those Swap Tokens and earn your rewards.
As of writing, just two rewards have been revealed. We’ll update this guide when we know more.
The confirmed list of FUT Birthday rewards so far is as follows:
- Three Tokens: FUT Birthday Team 1 Pack (One FUT Birthday player item)
- 10 Tokens: 85+ x10 Pack
All FUT Birthday cards revealed so far
The complete list of FUT Birthday cards revealed so far is as follows:
- Jairzinho | OVR: 93, RW
- Puskás | OVR: 95, CF
- Rush | OVR: 92, ST
- Matthäus | OVR: 94, CM
- Best | OVR: 94, RW
- Koeman | OVR: 92, CB
- Cantona | OVR: 94, CF
- Rui Costa | OVR: 91, CAM
- Rivaldo | OVR: 93, LW
- João Félix | OVR: 89, CF
- Marquinhos | OVR: 91, CB
- Müller | OVR: 91, CAM
- Emerson Royal | OVR: 88, RWB
- Sow | OVR: 86, CM
- Chukwueze | OVR: 87, RM
- Lafont | OVR: 89, GK
- Bernardo Silva | OVR: 93, CAM
- Yeray | OVR: 86, CB
- Zinchenko | OVR: 90, LB
- Koke | OVR: 88, CM
- Núñez | OVR: 89, LW
When is the next FUT Birthday drop in FIFA 23?
The second team of FUT Birthday player cards in FIFA 23 is scheduled to release on Friday 31st March. We’ll update this guide when the next batch of players has been revealed.
Read more on FIFA:
- FIFA 23 review - EA flounders in extra time
- Best FIFA 23 formation & tactics - top tips from pro coach
- FIFA 23 wonderkids - the best young players
- FIFA 23 cheap players - bargains and free agents
- How much will FIFA 23 cost on Black Friday? Latest deals
- FIFA 23 Switch - 'Legacy Edition' explained
- FIFA 23 Twitch Prime - all rewards and when to expect them
- FIFA 23 strikers - the best ST and CF
- FIFA 23 wingers - best LW, RW, LM and RM
- FIFA 23 goalkeepers - best GK for Career Mode or FUT
- FIFA 23 midfielders - best CDM, CM and CAM
- FIFA 23 defenders - best RB, LB, CD, LWB and RWB
- FIFA 23 fastest players - add some pace to your side
- FIFA 23 cheapest 84, 85 and 86-rated players - boss that SBC
- FIFA 23 FUT Squad Battles rewards - when and how to get them
- FIFA 23 FUT Division Rivals rewards - the key details
- FUT Champs FIFA 23 rewards - all the info you need
- Is FIFA 23 down? How to check EA server status
- FIFA 23 lengthy players - pace meta explained
- Madfut 23 release date - when's it coming?
- FIFA 23 World Cup mode - everything we know
- FIFA 23 Garang Kuol - is he worth buying?
- Is FIFA 23 the last FIFA game? All the details
- FIFA 23 Arsenal ratings - the full squad
- FIFA 23 OTW - Ones to Watch revealed
- FIFA 23 TOTW - latest confirmed cards
- FIFA 23 Griddy - how to do the viral dance celebration
- FIFA 23 crossplay - new feature explained
- FIFA 23 ratings - the best players revealed
- FIFA 23 Ted Lasso - all modes confirmed
- FIFA 23 soundtrack - the songs of the season
- FIFA 23 chemistry - changes explained
- FIFA 23 Man Utd ratings - this year's squad rated
- FIFA 23 price - how much does it cost?
- FIFA 23 web app - what you need to know
- FIFA 23 Heroes and Icons - all FUT World Cup cards
- EA Sports FC - what do we know about the reboot?
- FIFA soundtrack - every song from every game
Hungry for more gaming? Visit our video game release schedule, or swing by our hubs for more Gaming and Technology news.
Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.
Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home — subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.