That’s right, FIFA Ultimate Team is now 14 years old. We remember when it was still in nappies, packing Rooney cards and now look at it, a true behemoth of the gaming scene. How time flies.

Knowing we might struggle with what to get them on this 14th anniversary, EA Sports has instead given us a little something to celebrate the FUT Birthday party. We’re sure we could have pulled together to buy the developers a cake or something.

To celebrate the online mode’s birthday, EA Sports has added an FUT Birthday promo event to FIFA 23. This event brings in special new FUT Birthday ICON cards, Player Items, and more rewards which you can unlock by making use of Swap Tokens. All Birthday player cards will launch with five-star weak foot or skills upgrades. You can pack both separately.

If you’re keen to unlock some fan favourite cards from previous FIFA games and some new ICONs cards, here is everything you need to know about the FIFA 23 FUT Birthday event. Read on below to find out how swaps and tokens work, to see a list of rewards, and to see all of the new cards revealed so far.

How do FUT Birthday swaps work?

You can earn rewards for your FIFA 23 Ultimate Team squad by trading in Birthday Swap Tokens. In total, you can earn 30 Birthday Swap Tokens to spend in game on new items.

You should unlock these Swap Tokens by completing Objectives, Squad Building Challenges (SBCs) and in the FUT Store during the promo event which lasts up until Friday 7th April. Trade in those Swap Tokens for rewards via corresponding SBCs.

It’s worth noting that each reward can only be redeemed once, so make good use of those limited Swap Tokens!

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

FUT Birthday token tracker

The complete list of confirmed FUT Birthday Swap Tokens and how to unlock them is as follows:

Magnússon | Log in to FUT | Expires 7th April

| Log in to FUT | Expires 7th April Ementa | Complete FGS Challenge 10 SBC | Expires 27th March

| Complete FGS Challenge 10 SBC | Expires 27th March Oduah | Purchase in the FUT Store for 90K | Expired

| Purchase in the FUT Store for 90K | Hofman | First Owner Fiesta (Win a match in FUT Friendly: Homegrown Eleven) | Expires 28th March

| First Owner Fiesta (Win a match in FUT Friendly: Homegrown Eleven) | Expires 28th March Gibbs | Win three FUT Friendly Silver Lounge matches | Expires 29th March

| Win three FUT Friendly Silver Lounge matches | Expires 29th March Aguado | Complete Denmark V Finland SBC | Expires 30th March

| Complete Denmark V Finland SBC | Expires 30th March Ibrahim | Score two goals per match in four different Squad Battles or Rivals (semi-pro and up) | Expires 31st March

| Score two goals per match in four different Squad Battles or Rivals (semi-pro and up) | Expires 31st March Jurcec | Complete FUT Birthday Daily Login Upgrade SBC four times | Expires 7th April

| Complete FUT Birthday Daily Login Upgrade SBC four times | Expires 7th April Silvera | Score four finesse goals in Squad Battles or Rivals (semi-pro and up) | Expires 7th April

| Score four finesse goals in Squad Battles or Rivals (semi-pro and up) | Expires 7th April McGlynn | Complete FUT Birthday Daily Login Upgrade SBC 10 times | Expires 7th April

| Complete FUT Birthday Daily Login Upgrade SBC 10 times | Expires 7th April Isac | Complete FUT Birthday Daily Login Upgrade SBC seven times | Expires 7th April

| Complete FUT Birthday Daily Login Upgrade SBC seven times | Expires 7th April Günther | Purchase in the FUT Store for 85K | Expires 31st March

| Purchase in the FUT Store for 85K | Expires 31st March Waleed | Complete FUT 15 SBC | Expires 31st March

| Complete FUT 15 SBC | Expires 31st March Priso | Complete FUT 16 SBC | Expires 1st April

| Complete FUT 16 SBC | Expires 1st April Ewolo | Complete FUT 17 SBC | Expires 2nd April

More Swap Token challenges will be made available soon. Check back here to see the full list when it's confirmed.

FUT Birthday rewards explained

Once you've earned some FUT Birthday Swap Tokens, you can then spend them to earn some rewards. You'll need to head to the corresponding SBCs to trade in those Swap Tokens and earn your rewards.

As of writing, just two rewards have been revealed. We’ll update this guide when we know more.

The confirmed list of FUT Birthday rewards so far is as follows:

Three Tokens: FUT Birthday Team 1 Pack (One FUT Birthday player item)

FUT Birthday Team 1 Pack (One FUT Birthday player item) 10 Tokens: 85+ x10 Pack

All FUT Birthday cards revealed so far

The complete list of FUT Birthday cards revealed so far is as follows:

Jairzinho | OVR: 93, RW

| OVR: 93, RW Puskás | OVR: 95, CF

| OVR: 95, CF Rush | OVR: 92, ST

| OVR: 92, ST Matthäus | OVR: 94, CM

| OVR: 94, CM Best | OVR: 94, RW

| OVR: 94, RW Koeman | OVR: 92, CB

| OVR: 92, CB Cantona | OVR: 94, CF

| OVR: 94, CF Rui Costa | OVR: 91, CAM

| OVR: 91, CAM Rivaldo | OVR: 93, LW

| OVR: 93, LW João Félix | OVR: 89, CF

| OVR: 89, CF Marquinhos | OVR: 91, CB

| OVR: 91, CB Müller | OVR: 91, CAM

| OVR: 91, CAM Emerson Royal | OVR: 88, RWB

| OVR: 88, RWB Sow | OVR: 86, CM

| OVR: 86, CM Chukwueze | OVR: 87, RM

| OVR: 87, RM Lafont | OVR: 89, GK

| OVR: 89, GK Bernardo Silva | OVR: 93, CAM

| OVR: 93, CAM Yeray | OVR: 86, CB

| OVR: 86, CB Zinchenko | OVR: 90, LB

| OVR: 90, LB Koke | OVR: 88, CM

| OVR: 88, CM Núñez | OVR: 89, LW

When is the next FUT Birthday drop in FIFA 23?

The second team of FUT Birthday player cards in FIFA 23 is scheduled to release on Friday 31st March. We’ll update this guide when the next batch of players has been revealed.

Read more on FIFA:

Hungry for more gaming? Visit our video game release schedule, or swing by our hubs for more Gaming and Technology news.

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home — subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.